Houston Rockets Trade Rumors: Separating Reality From Fiction

The NBA trade deadline sits about five days away, and the world is waiting for what the Milwaukee Bucks do with Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, that isn't the only move expected to materialize. While that will set the market for other teams, other trades should happen leading up to Feb. 5.

The Houston Rockets are a team to monitor over the next few days with the absences of Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) and Steven Adams (ankle surgery). That has faced an injury bug all season long, and a rotation shakeup is certainly in the cards. What's more likely to happen than not?

Rockets Will Continue to Sift Through Point Guard Options

Houston has reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Chicago Bulls regarding Coby White, who is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season on 44-36-80 shooting splits. He would be a great option to have at the point guard position, and the Rockets desperately need one.

They rank 28th in turnover percentage with an inability to take care of the rock. Ball movement has been minimal with the lack of a true initiator. Having someone like White would allow players like Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and others to get to their spots without having to bring the ball up the floor.

If White doesn't end up in Houston, the organization is interested in other players such as Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans) and could, in theory, make a move for a number of other veterans. But don't expect a blockbuster deal, rather one to mitigate the weakness at the one; a low-risk, high-reward move.

Fiction: Giannis Antetokounmpo to Houston

To be clear from recent reports and rumors: the Rockets are not going after Antetokounmpo. ESPN's Shams Charania recently appeared on "SportsCenter" to talk about the potential fit between the two-time MVP and Houston. Those rumors have been shut down amid the organization's trust in the young core.

“My understanding is this is a team that is still very confident in their young core," Charania said. "Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard. They want to give this group a runway for the next several years... The Rockets are always going to be active and engaged, but they want that young core to continue to grow together.”

If a move is made, as mentioned earlier, it would be for a smaller piece, so it's unlikely that a star like Antetokounmpo is even on the Rockets' trade radar ahead of the deadline. They would, at the very least, have to sacrifice multiple names from the young core to acquire the Greek Freak.

A Trade Puts At Least One Young Piece at Risk

With that being said, Houston is still hard-capped at the first apron, which means it would have to send out talent to bring it back. The team lacks flexibility when it comes to the salary cap, and if the Rockets truly desire a player like Coby White, the Bulls' asking price may garner one of the youth.

Chicago has reportedly floated names such as Sheppard and Eason in trade talks. Houston could look at this in one of two ways.

The Rockets could be willing to give up a bench piece for a high-impact offensive player in White, which could immediately impact their win-now aspirations. Or, they could continue to be uber-patient and be firm on the entire young core staying intact.

Either way, one of the two is at risk of being traded ahead of the deadline, despite the Rockets rejecting Chicago's initial offer involving Eason. Naturally, teams engaged in trade talks are expected to desire one of Houston's young pieces.