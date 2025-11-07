Ime Udoka's Relatability is Paying Off for Both Him and the Rockets
Ime Udoka has been a god send for the Houston Rockets, in many respects. He took over a team that was in need of major guidance and direction.
And structure. And defense.
The list goes on, and I could elaborate but you get the point.
Udoka has a way of being direct and straightforward with players, which has seemed to help him avoid friction with players. For example, when Cam Whitmore was going through his struggles with playing time (or lack thereof).
Whitmore would field questions about whether he's done enough in practice and the film room to earn more meaningful minutes and he'd give a simple answer: no.
Sure, maybe it was in jest but it never became a bigger issue.
Udoka would defend Amen Thompson when he'd toe the line of going a little below the belt.
After all, he was once a player himself.
A seven-year NBA vet.
It's a fraternity.
There's a relatability factor there.
Udoka is always looking out for the best interest of his players. We've heard countless players shower him with praise and give him his flowers. Superstars too.
He knows how to talk to players and how to motivate them.
Sometimes it's bigger than just X's and O's.
For example, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum suffered a devastating injury in last year’s playoffs and Udoka came calling, to offer him support, as Udoka explained.
"Yeah, I’ve had two ACL [injuries] myself. I hit him up immediately and have stayed in contact throughout.
I just try to encourage him to look at these benchmarks that you’re going to have after a month or two months.
You see him on the court and doing some things already, so he’s kind of passed that point. Yeah, we talk regularly, and I encourage him any way I can."
Udoka isn't obligated to do this, as Tatum is no longer on his team. He hasn't been in four full years.
And it's not like the Rockets are trying to poach Tatum from the Celtics.
We've never heard any link between the Rockets and Tatum.
But again, Udoka has the relatability of having gone through season-ending and career-altering injuries.
(Although medicine has essentially changed the calculus of a career-altering injury.)
Udoka's experience as a former player who has been there and done that has proven beneficial for both he and the Rockets organization.