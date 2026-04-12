Kevin Durant Pokes Fun at Anthony Edwards Following Rockets' Loss to Timberwolves

The Houston Rockets' eight game winning streak came to a screeching halt on Friday night, as the Minnesota Timberwolves came into the Toyota Center, the Rockets' home, and stole a 136-132 victory. The game was a highly entertaining contest that saw the Rockets receive stellar outing across the board.

So much that it's a bit of a surprise that they ultimately lost. Rockets standout wing Amen Thompson had the game of his life, quite literally, to the tune of 41 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two offensive rebounds. Thompson also went a perfect 7-of-7 from the foul line and 17-of-22 from the floor, turning in a highly efficient 81.7 percent true shooting -- which was a team-best.

Alperen Sengun also had 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Sengun was also efficient, going 10-of-13 from the field, 100 percent from the foul line, and posting a 79.3 percent true shooting mark.

Kevin Durant poured in 33 points, in addition to seven rebounds and seven assists, while also recording two blocks. Like Thompson and Sengun, Durant was also incredibly efficient, going 13-of-18 from the field, 75.1 percent true shooting and 72.2 percent effective shooting.

All told, the trio of Thompson, Sengun and Durant combined for 96 points on 40-of-53 shooting. Again, one would expect the Rockets to win when receiving that type of performance from those three.

Not to mention Jabari Smith Jr.'s contributions, as he also poured in 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks, although his efficiency was not nearly as great as the other three in this game. It was actually several notches lower.

After the game, Durant trolled Minnesota Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards, in a light-hearted moment, as Edwards was requesting a jersey swap from Durant, which Durant declined.

Edwards explained.

"I was telling him to let me get his jersey. I got a couple of them. I want another one, though. "

Durant told Edwards that he had gained too much weight. "You're putting on all that g—— weight."

Edwards responded. "Nah, I lost it, bro. I got up to 230."

Edwards has 22 points in the contest, going 7-of-14 from the field, 3-of-7 from long-range and 5-of-6 from the foul line. He also added three assists and two rebounds, while making a deciding three-point shot that essentially sealed the victory for the Wolves.

The Rockets are set to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, which will be the final game of the regular season.