Klay Thompson: Rockets' Reed Sheppard Shouldn't be Compared to Warriors' Stephen Curry

Prior to the season, it was reported that Reed Sheppard was going to be handed a sizable role for the Houston Rockets. Houston faced a point guard deficit, after adding additional center and wing depth.

Fred VanVleet and Aaron Holiday were the only two. And the latter was a role player and fairly replaceable rotational guard. To that point, Holiday has played eight minutes in the Rockets' last nine games.

Even though he's also won games for the Rockets on his own single-handedly this season.

Sheppard ultimately has taken on a bigger role than anticipated.

Particularly because of VanVleet's absence this season, due to a torn ACL. The Rockets have used Sheppard off-ball, giving him an opportunity to flash his long-range shooting ability.

Which is partly what got him drafted third overall.

Sheppard is shooting 39 percent from deep on 6.2 attempts.

All told, he's averaging 12.7 points, three assists, two stocks, 2.6 rebounds, 42.9 percent from the field, 39 percent from three and 76.9 percent from the foul line.

Sheppard has even started in a handful of games for the Rockets, including Monday against the Indiana Pacers.

Many within the Rockets fanbase have clamored for Rockets coach Ime Udoka to turn to Sheppard to fill Houston's point guard need. He's been used as more of a movement shooter, hoisting threes off screens by Houston's centers.

He's developed the nickname "Cocaine Curry", likening him to Golden State Warriors superstar guard and generational sharpshooter Stephen Curry.

Klay Thompson Doesn't Want Reed Sheppard Being Mentioned in the Same Breath as Stephen Curry

Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson, who was Curry's long-time running mate and partner in crime with the Warriors doesn't like the nickname.

He was asked about Sheppard's moniker and he couldn't hide his disgust, although he made sure to give the Rockets guard his flowers.

“Reed is a great shooter but I don’t think anyone should be in the same sentence as Steph though."

The four-time NBA champion and future Hall of Famer continued.

"That's crazy. That's a little crazy."

Sheppard finds himself in a bit of a slump, of late. In all actuality, he's regressed by month since November, in which he averaged 15.2 points, 52.9 percent from the field, 47.5 percent from deep and 67 percent true shooting.

In December, he averaged 12.8 points, 41.3 percent from the field, 38.8 percent from deep and 55.2 percent true shooting, in the same number of games as the previous month (13).

In January, Sheppard averaged 11.3 points, 38.5 percent from the field, 33 percent from deep amd 48.4 percent true shooting.