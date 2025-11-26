NBA Cup Won't Be Rockets Coming Out Party

The NBA Cup is the first opportunity for teams to establish themselves as a top team in the league. Each year, the Final has consistently featured some of the league's top talent and highest-performing teams.

Last season, the Rockets made it to the Semifinals after one of their signature wins against the Golden State Warriors. This year's Rockets expect to have more signature wins against top opponents, but their slow start to group play will likely force the Rockets out of contention for the NBA Cup's high-leverage games in December.

The Rockets were tasked with navigating the league's toughest group, facing two of the top centers with Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic delivering victories against Houston during high-profile matchups.

Jokic's Denver Nuggets have two wins and are tied with the Portland Trailblazers for first place in the group. Portland faces the San Antonio Spurs in a matchup that could lead to a three-team tie for first with two wins apiece.

Regardless of the results of that game, the West's Group C is guaranteed at least a three-team tie with as one-win Houston takes on the Golden State Warriors who also have just one win in the NBA Cup so far.

The Warriors have been the Rockets' kryptonite throughout both teams' recent history, so securing a win against a much-improved Golden State team could be a difficult task, especially without players like Kevin Durant and Steven Adams supporting the team with their unique skillsets.

A loss against the Warriors would basically spell the end of Houston's opportunity to move on past the group stage. As of now, they still have a chance to move on, but they can't afford any more losses no matter who they face moving forward.

However, the team is still developing its chemistry in critical moments against the league's top teams. Even with a relatively healthy team, the Rockets have struggled to finish against the top Western Conference teams they have faced.

There's a major hill to climb for the Rockets to finish as one of the top teams in their group. If the Trailblazers win their matchup against the Spurs, the path becomes even more difficult. A signature win against the Warriors could help their efforts significantly, but there's nothing guaranteed in such a competitive group.

The Rockets had a few opportunities to burst onto the scene with big victories against some of the West's competition, and the game against the Warriors present another opportunity for the Rockets to pick up an NBA Cup signature win. However, they're running out of time to do so if they don't take advantage of their chance. It could be likely that their signature wins come outside of the in-season tournament.