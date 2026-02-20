Reed Sheppard’s Defense Has Been Better Than You Think

When the Houston Rockets drafted Reed Sheppard, they did so to bring the outside shooting the team had been missing over the previous few seasons. Sheppard led the nation in 3-point shooting during his one year at the University of Kentucky, and the Rockets felt he could provide them the 3-point shooting they desperately needed.

Sheppard came to a Rockets team that was coming off its first non-losing season in several years. That is a unique situation for a top-five pick to come into, as normally a high lottery pick joins a bottom-tier team, which means they should get ample playing time to adjust to the NBA's speed compared to college.

Sheppard didn't have that option as the Rockets were a team looking to make the playoffs, which meant they didn't have time to usher in a rookie, especially if they struggled right out of the gate. That is exactly what happened to Sheppard as he struggled for most of his first season on the offensive end, especially on the defensive side of the court.

Sheppard's struggles landed him in the G League, where he played for the Rockets' affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, for a short time. Sheppard played well for the Vipers, but it didn't translate into the NBA right away. Sheppard played better at the end of the season, giving the Rockets and their fans hope for the next season.

From the start of the season, Sheppard showed improvement on the offensive end, as he was more aggressive and did not hesitate to take his shots, unlike in his first season. That led to more playing time, which saw Sheppard have increases across the board on the offensive end.

On the other end of the court, Sheppard's progress was a bit slower, as his defensive liabilities at times cause Ime Udoka to sit him for long stretches. Opposing teams made it a point to go after the second-year guard as soon as he came into the game, forcing Sheppard to play one-on-one defense.

However, as the season went on, Sheppard began to show improvement as a defender, missing fewer defensive assignments and doing a better job of keeping his man in front of him. That has led to some surprising defensive statistics for Sheppard this season.

Reed Sheppard Defensive Numbers Are Better Than You Think

Sheppard has seen steady improvement, with his minutes remaining steady. Sheppard is averaging 24.7 minutes per game, almost double what he averaged last season. The narrative has been that he is one of the team's weakest defenders, but these numbers tell a different story.

One area on defense Sheppard has done well in from the start is playing the passing lanes. Even as a rookie, Sheppard showed an ability to anticipate where a pass was going and step in the passing lane. Sheppard has done even better this season, as he has doubled his steals per game at 1.4 on the season.

Sheppard's improvement hasn't just been in the passing lane; he has done a better job guarding his own defensive assignment. When you think of the Rockets, you think of them as a team that crashes the boards and plays tough defense.

The first players you think of when it comes to defense are players like Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and Josh Okogie. Probably everyone but Sheppard. However, when it comes to defensive rating, which is usually one of the best ways to grade a player's defensive effectiveness, Sheppard ranks third on the team for players who average 20 minutes or more per game.

Sheppard’s 109.7 ( Per NBA.com) ranks only behind Steven Adams and Amen Thompson and is almost a two-point per game improvement from last season, where he ranked seventh on the team at 111.1. Sheppard has also shown to be one of the best shot blockers on the team when it comes to trailing blocks, where he comes from the side or behind and is able to time it just right and get the block shot on an opposing player's jump shot.

Sheppard still has a long way to go to become the type of defender that Udoka and the Rockets want him to become, as at times he still overpowers in the paint and gambles too much for steals, but his improvement this season has been a welcome sight for the Rockets coaching staff as Sheppard continues to improve his overall game.