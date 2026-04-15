Rockets' Kevin Durant and Group Purchase Former Six Flags Site in Maryland

Kevin Durant pays homage to his hometown roots every opportunity he gets. Even when it goes largely unnoticed.

Durant partnered with Nike to gift Jackie Taylor, the daughter of DC legend and former Washington Commanders standout safety Sean Taylor, her own custom colorway of the 'KD 18' shoe. Durant would later go on to explain the meaning and special significance behind the colorways of his shoes.

The future Hall of Famer also donated $500,000 to upgrade and renovate the basketball arena and facilities at nearby Bowie State University, based in Prince George's County, Maryland, where Durant hails from. All told, his contributions included installing a new basketball court in the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex, expanding the seating capacity and upgrading the press box.

Durant and his foundation also struck a charitable partnership with College Track to establish College Track at the Durant Center. Also based in Maryland, the program was designed to assist lower-income and poverty-stricken students, coupled with first generation students receive a college education.

And the list goes on. Durant's latest investment and/or business dealing in the DMV area likely pulls at the heartstrings of everyone's youth, as he and his 35V and TPA Group business affiliations purchased a former Six Flags of America site in Bowie, Maryland.

In total, the land amasses a little over 500 acres (523 acres, to be exact), although the actual theme park occupied roughly one hundred acres. The park had been in existence for 50 years, dating back to 1974, but shut its doors in 2025. Granted, the Six Flags of America didn't come about until 1999, as the park was initially home to a drive-by safari excursion called The Largo Wildlife Preserve.

It's unknown what the Houston Rockets superstar forward intends to do with the land, at this present point in time, but local leadership hopes it will be used to strengthen local economic development, as first explained by Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy.

“We are excited about the vision, energy, and opportunity this new ownership team brings to the former Six Flags site. This is a major step forward for Prince George’s County and a meaningful opportunity to elevate this property into a destination development that reflects the expectations of our residents and strengthens economic development in our County."

Braveboy continued.

“Our residents deserve to be part of what comes next. We look forward to working with the new ownership team and with the community to help create a destination and attraction that residents can enjoy, experience, and take pride in for years to come.”

Prince George's County's Wala Blegay also expressed appreciation towards Durant for the investment.

"We met with the new owners today, and we were excited that they were a local group...born and raised in Prince George's County. I think the most impressive thing was they were very much open to concepts."

Biegay continued.

"The youth was important, due to the fact that Six Flags was catering to the youth. But they want to make sure they have something for every group."

And although it's unknown what the land will morph into, it sounds like several ideas have been thrown out already, as Biegay explained.

"We have heard resorts, we have heard multi-shopping like National Harbor. We heard some people say they wanted to keep the Six Flags."

Kudos to Durant for continuing to build the community back up.