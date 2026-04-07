On Friday night, the Houston Rockets took on the Utah Jazz, for the fourth time of the season. The Rockets had a 2-1 record against the Jazz heading into the match.

The game got out of hand rather quickly, as the Rockets paced to a 34-22 lead after the first period. The lead got stretched to 69-50 at the half and Houston never looked back.

The Rockets have developed a habit of blowing sizable leads to underperforming teams like the Jazz. As noted above, the Jazz beat the Rockets already earlier in the season. This time, however, that wasn't going to be happening.

Houston outscored Utah 71-56 in the second half. Rockets coach Ime Udoka went deep into Houston's rotation, doling out playing time to Jeff Green and even Josh Okogie, who has clearly fallen out of the rotation. It was a fairly normal day for Kevin Durant, who had 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field.

Durant also had six assists and five rebounds, on 50 percent from deep, 87.5 percent from the free throw line, 75 percent effective shooting and 80.5 true shooting.

The Houston Rockets superstar forward also donned a new colorway of the 'KD 19' sneakers, sporting a white and blue colorway of the shoe. To date, we've seen a total of three colorways, all of which have been entire solid colorways.

We've seen an all yellow colorway, along with an all orange colorway and an all red colorway. The orange colorway has been mostly seen during University of Texas Longhorns games throughout March madness.

As for the shoe itself, it's set for release this summer, in the month of June. The SNKRS app will be the first to release the shoe on June 13th, four days before the official release globally on June 17th.

The KD 19 has a Z-shaped molding on the upper but has some consistency with each of Durant's last seven sneakers, as it maintains the full-length Zoom performance innovation that was first introduced with the KD 12 sneaker.

However, the 19 looks much different than his last two sneakers, which bear striking similarities and resemblance to each other. Durant's jersey numbers are engraved in the shoe, as the 35 and 7 numbers are embedded on the outsole. Durant's first time wearing the shoe was against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in March.

All told, Durant's sneaker line with Nike is the second-longest running shoe, behind only LeBron James.

