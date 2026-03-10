Kevin Durant has historically been one of the most online athletes in the history of North American sports. Well, really the Houston Rockets small forward has been the most online available athletes in the history of history.

Regardless of the sport or geographic region. We just don't see athletes this accessible on social media. Which is a good thing, from a fan engagement standpoint.

Fans being able to talk to a superstar athlete and one of the greatest to ever take to the hardwood is a good thing. Well, it can be. But there will always be those who troll and misuse things that are generally non-problematic.

Durant has faced criticism for the amount of time he's spent on social media. The widely held belief and viewpoint is that professional athletes (even ones as great as Durant) should spend more time in the lab, seeking to get better and sharpen up his craft.

Durant has had his fair share of controversy by way of social media. In 2017, it was exposed that the surefire Hall of Famer utilizes burner accounts to speak about his team and/or teammates anonymously.

Well, it was anonymous until he got caught. Durant was speaking in third person on his main account, in attempt of defending himself against scrutiny, backlash and ridicule that he was facing for leaving Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors, who had just defeated Durant and the Thunder in the postseason. Which was viewed as a weak move by many.

Not to mention the fact that the Warriors already boasted a Hall of Fame trio in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green and had just set a record with 73 regular season wins in the previous year. Durant later admitted to the use of unverified accounts, stating that he feels he's able to speak more freely under the guise of another entity or identity.

Over the All-Star break, Durant became the talk of the weekend when screenshots surfaced from an unconfirmed group chat believed to include Durant, showing a non-verified user believed to be Durant criticizing and bashing Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Durant addressed the situation, while simultaneously side-stepping it. Or at least attempting to. But he was noticeably silent on Twitter and hasn't posted on the platform since the incident.

Up until now. On Monday night, Durant broke his Twitter silence to shout out Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who is suiting up for the USA at the World Baseball Classic

Paul skenes is a dawg — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 10, 2026

Skenes drew the start against Mexico.

As for the tweet, Durant is right here. Skenes is a "dawg". He's the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner for a reason.