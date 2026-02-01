Rockets' Kevin Durant's Signature 'KD 6' Shoe to Re-Release Next Month

Kevin Durant has had a very successful partnership with Nike. So much, that they made it a point to keep him at the label when he’d set his sights on parting with the sneaker giant, with intentions of joining Under Armour. Durant and Nike agreed to terms on a historic lifetime deal for Durant. The deal made Durant just the third player to ever sign a lifetime deal with a footwear label, behind only Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

The Rockets forward has the second-longest running signature sneaker line in the NBA.

This summer, Durant’s 19th sneaker will drop, dubbed the ‘KD19’, which pays homage to the Nike Hyperflight shoe from 2001. Durant even has a collaboration with Grammy-winning recording artist Drake, for at least one of the colorways.

Unsurprisingly, as Drake is also signed to Nike and he and Durant are long-time friends. Just last month, Durant, a music savant, stated that Drake is the best rapper in the music industry, surpassing Jay-Z.

By his estimation, at least.

This season, we’ve seen Durant drop a multitude of exclusive colorways of the ‘KD18’s – Durant’s 18th shoe, which first dropped in February of 2025. One of the colorways, the International Blue shoe, pays homage to Penny Hardaway’s Nike Foamposites.

Durant’s ‘KD6’ shoe is being re-released as retros in February 2026, after the All-Star break.

The Nike KD 6 is officially set to return this year 🙌🏀 @KDTrey5



🗓️ February 2026

💰 $140 pic.twitter.com/vEWEAaqi3p — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) January 29, 2026

The future Hall of Famer noted that these are the best of his 19 shoes, while also acknowledging that the ‘KD4’s are the most popular among fans and sneaker heads alike.

The ‘KD6’ shoe will come with a price tag of $140.

The shoe was first released in 2013, years prior to Durant’s exit from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant’s KD6 shoe has featured several unprecedented colorways, such as the Peanut Butter and Jelly colorway, in addition to the All-Star or Gumbo League colorways, which peaked around $400 in aftermarket value.

Nike also recently re-released Durant’s KD4 shoes as retros in 2024, just a year before he joined the Rockets, and we’ve seen six different colorway releases (Nerf, Galaxy, Scoring Title, Weatherman, Easter, Gold Medal and Texas Longhorns).

Last week, Durant’s KD 4 “BHM’ colorway was ranked as the fourth-best shoes ever worn during Martin Luther King Day.