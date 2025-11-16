Rockets, Magic See Contributors on Injury Report

The Houston Rockets will take on the Orlando Magic tonight, hoping to continue their hot-streak.

Since dropping its first two games of the season, the Rockets have now lost just once in nine tries, beating the likes of Toronto, Boston, Milwaukee, Portland and more in the process. After losing to the Spurs in NBA Cup play, Houston has now ripped off three more wins.

Superstar Kevin Durant has been exactly what the team needed, averaging over 25 points per game on his usual all-time efficiency. Forward Alperen Sengun seems well on his way to a second-straight All-Star bid, Amen Thompson has taken another offensive leap, and Reed Sheppard is finally coming into his own off the bench.

Now, Houston only needs to continue to down opponents both in the East and West.

Tonight they take on Orlando, who has seen an underwhelming 7-6 start to the season, though they've started to pick things up with Desmond Bane now rostered. Injuries are sure to play a factor, as both Houston and Orlando are currently dealing with injuries to major rotational contributors.

Here are the injury report for both the Rockets and Magic tonight:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Tari Eason — Out: Right oblique

Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle

Kevon Harris — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

Orlando Magic injuries:

Paolo Banchero — Out: Left groin

Colin Castleton — Out: G League

Jalen Suggs — Out: Right groin

Franz Wagner — Available: N/A

The Rockets injury report has grown since the last game, with forward Tari Eason suffering a strained oblique that is set to keep him out for four to six weeks.

Additionally, veterans players in lead guard Fred VanVleet and wing Dorian Finney-Smith continue to be out, with the former likely to miss the season, and the latter yet to make his Rockets debut. Finney-Smith was aiming for a return around the start of the regular season, but has been unable to work his way back just yet.

The Magic report looks similar, with one of the team’s top players in Paolo Banchero out with a groin injury. An All-Star forward, Banchero is averaging 21.7 points per game so far this season.

Additionally, Orlando will be without defensive guard Jalen Suggs, though its other star forward in Franz Wagner is available to play.

The Rockets and Magic tip off at 6 p.m. CT tonight from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.