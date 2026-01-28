Rockets Not Looking to Move Tari Eason

It's been reported in recent weeks that the Houston Rockets have received calls for fourth-year wing Tari Eason. All told, it's been reported that half of the league has interest in the 24-year-old.

Understandably.

If there's been a surprise, it's that only half of the league has contacted Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone.

Every team could use Eason.

But it takes two to tango.

Both parties have to be able to reach a deal.

Which means the party holding the asset has to be willing to part with it.

According to Marc Stein, the longtime NBA reporter, that's where the problem lies.

The Rockets don't have interest in trading Eason.

"If you're hoping your team makes a play for Houston's Tari Eason...prepare to be disappointed.

Word was emphatically conveyed Monday that any Eason speculation is off target and that the Rockets' fourth-year forward is not available to interested teams in advance of this deadline."

This also shouldn't be a surprise.

The Rockets value Eason.

Sure, they didn't strike a deal with him leading upto the season. Which isn't their modus operandi.

They typically give those out more often than not.

But they did make an offer. The two sides just couldn't come to an agreement on the terms, as the Rockets reportedly wanted an injury guarantee.

Eason has worked his way into the starting lineup. In spite of the missed time.

And he's pivotal for Houston, as it pertains to their wing depth.

Especially as Dorian Finney-Smith seeks to work himself back.

(As a side note, Finney-Smith has ways to go offensively. He might be further behind than initially noted).

Eason has become a formidable long-range shooter, knocking down 46.8 percent of his outside attempts this season, which is a major leap from last season's 34.2 percent clip.

(Or any season, really).

He's clearly put work in on that end.

But he also provides major value even if he isn't making shots.

For example, in the Rockets' last game -- their 108-99 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies -- Eason went just 6-of-17 from the floor, yet still finished with a +10.

(Although plus/minus isn't necessarily the best metric, as it has its drawbacks, you get the point).