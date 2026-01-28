Rockets Reportedly had Interest in Pelicans Kevon Looney Last Offseason

Prior to the 2019-20 NBA season, the Houston Rockets found themselves in need of a big man. Especially after seeing how pivotal Kenneth Faried became when Clint Capela was sidelined.

And Faried had become an afterthought.

The Rockets snagged him off the buyout market. Historically, buyout players don't have a significant impact.

Although the Rockets have done fairly well with buyout players -- Josh Smith, Faried, Jeff Green.

Reggie Bullock fared well for Houston as well, although he didn't garner a significant role.

The Rockets went after Kevon Looney from the Golden State Warriors (in addition to JaVale McGee in the same offseason).

Looney and the Warriors had just eliminated the Rockets from the postseason in each of the previous two seasons.

And three of the previous four, with Looney on the roster.

Looney ultimately resigned with the Warriors to a three year deal worth $15 million. And won another championship in 2021-22, although this time as a full-time starter.

Golden State gave him another three year deal, worth $25.5 million, although the final season was only partially guaranteed, which the Warriors ultimately picked up and guaranteed.

Then he hit unrestricted free agency yet again. Although this time, his days with the Warriors were over. He was traveling south, although staying in the Western Conference, landing a two year deal worth $16 million with the New Orleans Pelicans.

As it turns out, the Rockets registered interest in him once again, prior to shifting their focus to Clint Capela, according to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports.

"Kevon Looney (Houston had interest in him last summer prior to signing Capela)".

Houston ultimately signed Capela to a three year deal worth $21 million.

Looney has been mentioned by well-respected NBA voice Tom Haberstroh as a trade fall back for the Rockets in light of Steven Adams' ankle injury.

"A name to keep an eye on if the Rockets need to add center depth: Kevon Looney in New Orleans."

Capela has filled in well for Adams since he went down, averaging 5.3 rebounds and two offensive rebounds in the last four games, in addition to 1.3 blocks.