Rockets' Tristen Newton Makes First-Team All-G League

The Houston Rockets' two-way spots have generated a significant amount of buzz and fanfare. The team has been relatively top heavy and lacking depth, especially after the litany of injuries faced by the team.

JD Davison could have helped Houston's point guard need, which has spanned all season. On Tuesday, Davison was given a standard NBA deal.

Another one of Houston's two-way signees, Tristen Newton, could also contribute for the Rockets, if given the opportunity. Remember all the chatter and buzz about the Rockets' lack of bench depth?

Which is viable, I should add, as the Rockets don't truly have a bucket-getter or professional scorer off the bench. Houston ranks 15th in bench scoring with 27.4 points off the second unit, although Reed Sheppard has technically accounted for half of that.

Newton could help alleviate that problem. Although coaches don't necessarily like the idea of a G-League player solving a roster problem.

Or even potentially helping to solve it.Coaches like playing proven players. At least coaches on postseason teams.

They would rather a sure thing, even if it's limited, than an unproven player with higher upside. Newton had a very good season in the G-League.

So good that he was named to the First-Team All G-League on Tuesday, alongside DaQuan Jeffries of the Stockton Kings, Isaac Jones of the Motor City Cruise, Mac McClung of the Windy City Bulls and Lester Quinones of the Osceola Magic.

The First-Team All G-League selection is much deserved for Newton, as he's averaged 25.1 points, four assists, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 47.1 percent from the field, 36.2 percent from deep and 86.8 percent from the foul line.

Newton has played well with the Vipers this season, in his sixth total season in the G-League. It's his first season with the Vipers.

He's clearly a three-level scorer. And you can't have too many of those on your bench.

Even though rotations shorten and shrink during the playoffs. This year's Rockets team currently ranks fifth in the Western Conference, in a dead tie with the Los Angeles Lakers, who currently rank fourth but hold the tie breaker over the Rockets.

Houston is currently 50-29, with an opportunity to surpass their win total from just a year ago, when the Rockets went 52-30. The Rockets are currently riding a seven game winning streak and take the court again on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers, after beating the Phoenix Suns 119-105 on Tuesday.