Rockets Release Special Promo Video For Expected New Uniforms

Houston Rockets fans were ultimately left disappointed at the end of the season with a first round series loss in the NBA Playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers. After the previous offseason's acquisition of superstar forward Kevin Durant, the Rockets were expected to be true contenders.

That did not go planned at all, with injuries and offensive struggles hurting the season. Rockets fans will have something to look forward to now as the team is set to unveil new uniforms and a new brand design on June 4.

This move has been constantly hyped up and hinted at by the Rockets social media with multiple videos and pictures of a major collaboration project with franchise legends. The full video finally went online on June 3rd, and it further boosted Rockets' fans excitement in what looks to be an official throwback to the classic uniforms from the championship years as the official new look.

Rockets Market Their Latest Update

Ketchup and mustard are back on the menu! 🔴🟡



Reservations open June 4. pic.twitter.com/DhCkLQLeIV — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 3, 2026

The caption of ketchup and mustard basically confirms what look the Rockets will be wearing. It's the classic and most famous uniforms the Rockets have had simply because the height of success for the franchise was during that period of back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995.

The Rockets wore the iconic red and yellow scheme from 1971 to 1995. All four of their finals appearances were doing this time as well.

The video starts off at "Rudy T's" diner and the Rockets "R" logo lights up with a yellow fade behind it. Two jerseys are shown: one is the traditional red with yellow outline along with the dark blue alternate design the Rockets wore about four seasons ago to honor the late 90's away uniform.

Rockets radio announcer Matt Thomas and TV play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman are shown in the diner. The new team font looks to be shown on the helmet of the customer that walked in. Legendary TV announcer Bill Worrell as well as former Rockets Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy are shown as well.

"People forget the past is our foundation to our future. It's rooted in tradition. What's next is who we are down to the core," the narrator said.

Hakeem Olajuwon makes an appearance and orders a "dream shake", inspired by his legendary move. Former Rockets Hall of Fame center Ralph Sampson is sitting across from Olajuwon and says "that's a good call twin." The two were known as the Twin Towers in the 80's.

The yellow color starts to glow more around the different logos as well, indicating that it is coming back. The server puts down the ketchup, and Rudy Tomjanovich turns around and says "Don't forget the mustard!"

It's clear there was a lot of thought into this, and the fans are eager to rock the new uniforms that go back to the good old days.