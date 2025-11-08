Inside The Rockets

Three Takeaways As Houston Rockets' Win Streak Ends Against Spurs

Houston failed to keep momentum down the wire to go 0-1 in NBA Cup tourney.

Andrei de Guzman

Nov 7, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) passes against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) and guard Devin Vassell (24) during the second quarter at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
Entering their NBA Cup opener, the Houston Rockets were the hottest team in the NBA, winning their previous five games to establish a solid season start.

Squaring off against their Texas rival, the Rockets failed to go toe-to-toe against the San Antonio Spurs down the stretch. After trailing by as many as nine in the final frame, Houston managed to trim it down to 103-100 with less than five minutes left via Amen Thompson's layup.

But a back-to-back triples from Julian Champagnie and offensive heroics by Stephon Castle maintained the momentum for San Antonio, as the Rockets couldn't convert another crucial shot to keep themselves on track.

As a result, the Rockets will go 0-1 as part of the NBA Cup's Group C that also includes the Warriors, Trail Blazers, and the Nuggets.

Here are the main takeaways of the Rockets' third season loss against the Spurs:

1. Kevin Durant Sizzled, But Haunted By Critical Errors

Nov 7, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) calls to players during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

After he played poorly for the past two games, Kevin Durant bounced back offensively with a 24-point outing to pace the Rockets' losing effort in San Antonio.

But still, the Houston superstar was disappointing in taking care of the ball, as he tallied eight major turnovers. This evening served as the 18th time in his career that he's turned it over 8+ times in a single game.

Durant had a sloppy performance, and what he showed just simply contributed to the Spurs' victory out of several offensive opportunities.

2. Alperen Sengun Delivers In His Center Battle With Victor Wembanyama

Nov 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) warms up before playing against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Many anticipated a big-time showdown between Alperen Sengun and Victor Wembanyama. Both centers are two of the best in the NBA, and the Rockets' big man emerged spectacularly.

Despite the loss, Sengun offered a much better performance overall against Wembanyama. The Turkish star finished with a near triple-double display of 25 points, nine boards and eight assists across 36 minutes.

Sengun was completely unfazed in his face-off against Wembanyama, attacking the Spurs big man multiple times, especially within the interior.

3. Reed Sheppard Played Greatly Off The Bench For Houston

Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Reed Sheppard is becoming more and more comfortable playing tremendously for the Rockets. And tonight, he definitely demonstrated another promising progress.

The Houston point guard as an X-factor off the bench, finishing with 16 points and six assists for 26 minutes. As such, he was a part of the Rockets' closing lineup against the Spurs.

As a critical unit at the point, Sheppard will only get even better as the season continues for the Rockets.

Andrei de Guzman
ANDREI DE GUZMAN

Andrei covers the NBA for the Rockets on SI. A hoop enthusiast based in the Philippines, he previously wrote for several outlets such as TalkBasket, Basketball Network and NBA Analysis Network.

