Three Takeaways As Houston Rockets' Win Streak Ends Against Spurs
Entering their NBA Cup opener, the Houston Rockets were the hottest team in the NBA, winning their previous five games to establish a solid season start.
Squaring off against their Texas rival, the Rockets failed to go toe-to-toe against the San Antonio Spurs down the stretch. After trailing by as many as nine in the final frame, Houston managed to trim it down to 103-100 with less than five minutes left via Amen Thompson's layup.
But a back-to-back triples from Julian Champagnie and offensive heroics by Stephon Castle maintained the momentum for San Antonio, as the Rockets couldn't convert another crucial shot to keep themselves on track.
As a result, the Rockets will go 0-1 as part of the NBA Cup's Group C that also includes the Warriors, Trail Blazers, and the Nuggets.
Here are the main takeaways of the Rockets' third season loss against the Spurs:
1. Kevin Durant Sizzled, But Haunted By Critical Errors
After he played poorly for the past two games, Kevin Durant bounced back offensively with a 24-point outing to pace the Rockets' losing effort in San Antonio.
But still, the Houston superstar was disappointing in taking care of the ball, as he tallied eight major turnovers. This evening served as the 18th time in his career that he's turned it over 8+ times in a single game.
Durant had a sloppy performance, and what he showed just simply contributed to the Spurs' victory out of several offensive opportunities.
2. Alperen Sengun Delivers In His Center Battle With Victor Wembanyama
Many anticipated a big-time showdown between Alperen Sengun and Victor Wembanyama. Both centers are two of the best in the NBA, and the Rockets' big man emerged spectacularly.
Despite the loss, Sengun offered a much better performance overall against Wembanyama. The Turkish star finished with a near triple-double display of 25 points, nine boards and eight assists across 36 minutes.
Sengun was completely unfazed in his face-off against Wembanyama, attacking the Spurs big man multiple times, especially within the interior.
3. Reed Sheppard Played Greatly Off The Bench For Houston
Reed Sheppard is becoming more and more comfortable playing tremendously for the Rockets. And tonight, he definitely demonstrated another promising progress.
The Houston point guard as an X-factor off the bench, finishing with 16 points and six assists for 26 minutes. As such, he was a part of the Rockets' closing lineup against the Spurs.
As a critical unit at the point, Sheppard will only get even better as the season continues for the Rockets.