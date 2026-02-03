Three Takeaways from the Rockets’ Physical Win Over the Pacers

The Houston Rockets were back on the road Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, but were without superstar forward Kevin Durant for just the third time this season.

Ultimately, it didn't matter as the Rockets won, 118-114, for their first win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse since Nov. 2018. Houston had come in with a five-game losing streak at Indiana.

The Rockets improved to 31-17 on the season and have won five out of their last six games, including three in a row on the road.

Here were three takeaways from this tough win:

Sengun and the Paint

Feb 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This became a physical contest in the paint, and the Rockets winning that battle allowed them to come away with the victory. The star was Alperen Sengun, who had one of the best games of his career with 39 points and 16 rebounds, a double-double on 52% shooting. He also added five assists. This was Sengun’s sixth game of the season with at least 30 points.

Sengun was a monster in the paint for the Rockets in this matchup. He had multiple slams in the second half, including an epic poster, showing how effectively Houston was able to attack the rim throughout the game. There may have been another ounce of motivation with no All-Star selection, being called a snub by many.

Ultimately, the Rockets being the more physical and stronger team underneath the rim was the key to success. Houston won points in the paint 58-48, and it created the majority of their offensive production.

Additionally, the Rockets absolutely crushed the Pacers on the boards 56-33. The best rebounding team in the NBA demonstrated why that was the case. Houston also had 19 offensive rebounds compared to seven for Indiana.

Sengun, in a position to go to work in the post or drive to the basket, was their go-to offense throughout the game.

Multiple Players Step Up

No KD, no problem for the Rockets as they improved to 3-0 without Durant on the court. Houston needed a bunch of other contributors to win a game like this, and that is what it got. Jabari Smith Jr. continues his recent great stretch with 19 points on 50% shooting along with three 3-pointers.

Amen Thompson came in clutch towards the end with a crucial and-one as well as a free throw to ice the game away. Thompson put up 16 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. Reed Sheppard, in his fifth start of the game, added 11 points and four assists. He even got two steals and a blocked shot.

Both Aaron Holiday and Jae’Sean Tate each contributed eight points off the bench as well.

Taking Over in Key Stretches

This ended up being a close game, but the Rockets dominated in two key stretches to close this out: before halftime and halfway through the fourth quarter.

It was a strong finish before halftime as Smith Jr. made some threes late in the 2nd quarter. Sengun found a cutting Tate on the baseline for an easy bucket as well. The Rockets took a seven-point lead into the half with a 17-5 late run.

Sengun put up 21 points on 9/15 shooting in 17 minutes of first-half action.

The Pacers are 11th in the NBA in forcing turnovers, and it did pose a challenge for Houston. The Rockets had 16 of them, and that is what kept the game close besides Indiana shooting 46% from three.

However, the Rockets were consistently able to get to the free throw line in the final quarter thanks to being physical in the paint. Sengun is only a 68% free throw shooter, but was able to lead the Rockets, going 13/18 (72%) from the line.