Three Takeaways From Houston Rockets' Domination of Celtics in Boston
After narrowly losing their first two games of the new season, the Houston Rockets are finally figuring everything out.
The Rockets came up big again, destroying the Celtics with a 128-101 blowout victory this weekend in Boston to clinch their third consecutive victory.
Houston will wrap up its brief two-game road trip on a perfect win note, and it pulled another dominant performance across the board.
From the jump, the Rockets terrorized the Celtics. They shot over 54.5 percent from the field in which three-point shooting served as the catalyst of their victory. Houston came out of nowhere and suddenly became on-target from distance, draining 65.5 percent of its shots from outside (19-of-29).
With their massive lineups, rebounding served as another key element for the Rockets in outlasting the Celtics (53-36). They also shot an advantageous 25 free throws, and demonstrated a solid team basketball with 30 assists as well as 11 rejections.
Here are the main takeaways of the Rockets' wire-to-wire finish against the Celtics:
1. Kevin Durant Sizzles To Spearhead The Rockets' Big-Time Win
Kevin Durant is simply unstoppable.
Once again, the superstar forward showed why the Rockets organization decided to go all-in just to acquire him back in the offseason. Durant presented a huge offensive display to silence the Boston crowd all game long.
Durant poured 26 points, including 12 in the first quarter, alongside four boards and four assists across 30 minutes of play. He knocked down eight of his 11 shots as the Celtics couldn't contain him from his attacks and mid-range jumpers.
The star forward is now building momentum after momentum in carrying the Rockets' offensive load, and the entire league can only watch out for it.
2. Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson Stuffed The Stat Sheet
For the second straight game, Alperen Sengun and and Amen Thompson's all-around wonders have emerged pivotal for the Rockets to take another gigantic win. Both players stepped up and powered the team's playmaking, deflecting Houston's significant point guard hole.
Sengun went off for a near triple-double outing with 16 points, 10 boards and nine assists. Although he had an inefficient night, the Turkish star couldn't care less as his brilliance helped the Rockets in beating the Celtics.
Meanwhile, Thompson tallied 17 points with nine boards and eight dimes, tremendously helping the Rockets' smothering defense in the perimeter that caused passive performances from Derrick White, Anfernee Simons and Jaylen Brown.
3. Jabari Smith Jr. Delivers Two-Way Play To Further Aid Houston
Jabari Smith Jr. was the testament of the Rockets' two-way masterpiece this Saturday in Boston.
The Rockets star scored 12 points to go along with six rebounds, but his defense served as an anchor for Houston's lockdown mentality versus Boston. He tallied four major blocks, which included a resounding one against Brown that will definitely be in the NBA's top plays for tonight.
Smith Jr. continues to be the Rockets' instrumental X-factor, and he will undeniably remain important in helping the team's aspired success throughout the year.