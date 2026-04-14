Where do the Rockets Rank in the NBA's West Playoff Power Rankings?

After an extremely entertaining regular season, the NBA postseason is finally here. Sunday's final full slate of games sealed the playoff seeding, with the Play-In Tournament starting Tuesday.

The Western Conference postseason is set, but each team enters it differently. Some teams are dealing with injuries that they may not have any chance of overcoming, while others have hit their stride at the perfect time.

Of the 10 seeds, here are the West's power rankings in the pre-playoff stage, and where the Houston Rockets stand:

10. Golden State Warriors: No. 10 Seed, 37-45

Opponent: Play-In Tournament vs. LA Clippers

Despite Stephen Curry's return, the Warriors are limping into the postseason with a losing record, having dropped their previous three games. Curry has seen limited action since hitting the court on April 5, and all of this momentum swining the other way screams a Play-In loss to the LA Clippers.

Golden State could find magic to take down its opponent on the road, but is it truly worth sacrificing a spot in the NBA Draft Lottery? If the Warriors somehow win two straight games to make the playoffs, they'd run into the juggernaut Oklahoma City Thunder. There's nothing suggesting this team could go far, clearly being the weakest in the West.

9. LA Clippers: No. 9 Seed, 42-40

Opponent: Play-In Tournament vs. Golden State Warriors

The Clippers made the decision to move pieces around at the trade deadline. They've had one of the strangest seasons ever, starting 6-21 and then hitting .500 in early March. It's all come with departures of key pieces such as James Harden and Ivica Zubac.

But now, Kawhi Leonard is asked to get this team into the playoffs with a new look. LA is 8-4 in its last 12 contests, but suffered a bad loss to the Portland Trail Blazers to lose the tiebreaker and drop out of the eighth seed.

8. Portland Trail Blazers: No. 8 Seed, 42-40

Opponent: Play-Tournament vs. Phoenix Suns

While the Warriors and Clippers are aging organizations on the verge of blowing it up, the Trail Blazers are coming out of the woodwork as one of the NBA's fun, young teams. They've put together a core of homegrown players while also making some trades to provide veteran experience.

Portland has eight players averaging double figures, but its biggest strength is on the defensive end, ranking 12th in efficiency during the regular season. The Trail Blazers know how to stop opponents, rebound the ball and push the pace, three of the most game-altering aspects of the modern NBA.

7. Los Angeles Lakers: No. 4 Seed, 53-29

Opponent: Houston Rockets (No. 5 seed)

The Lakers' nightmare scenario came true on April 2 against the Thunder, losing Luka Dončić (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique), potentially for the entire first round. It will be on a 41-year-old LeBron James to bear the load against a hot Rockets squad.

Los Angeles is 3-2 since the game its two stars went down. The offense has taken a major hit, dropping to 18th in efficiency over those five games. This unit can't keep up in the scoring department, so if the Lakers want any fighting chance, they'll have to play a painful, physical series against Houston.

6. Phoenix Suns: No. 7 Seed, 45-47

Opponent: Play-In Tournament vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Suns have dealt with injuries of their own this regular season, but they're finally healthy. Phoenix will have home-court advantage against Portland, but inconsistencies over the last few weeks have held this team back.

Still, the Suns have a lethal perimeter trio of Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green. Like the Trail Blazers, they create second-chance opportunities while making opponents pay on the other end.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves: No. 6 Seed, 49-33

Opponent: Denver Nuggets (No. 3 seed)

Anthony Edwards' absence defined the Timberwolves' weeks leading up to the end of the regular season, but he's back with a fully healthy unit entering the playoffs. Minnesota made some changes at the trade deadline, adding Ayo Dosunmu and Kyle Anderson to bolster perimeter depth.

The Timberwolves are facing the red-hot Denver Nuggets in a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals. Minnesota knows how to push the pace and defend, but when Edwards is healthy, it can create efficient offense as well.

4. Houston Rockets: No. 5 Seed, 52-30

Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers (No. 4 seed)

The Rockets couldn't enter the playoffs in a better state considering the injuries that have affected the rotation. They're without Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, but even after the season looked determined in a March 25 loss to Minnesota, Houston rattled off eight-straight wins and finished 9-1 in its final 10 games.

In that stretch, the Rockets rank second in offensive efficiency and fifth in defensive efficiency. Kevin Durant has been spectacular, per usual, but the supplementary talent has stepped up as of late. Three other players have averaged at least 18 points per game in the final 10 games of the regular season.

3. San Antonio Spurs: No. 2 Seed, 62-20

Opponent: Phoenix Suns/Portland Trail Blazers (No. 7 seed)

The only reason the Spurs are not second in the power rankings is because of how hot the Nuggets have been. San Antonio has taken a major step, going from a lottery dweller to a title contender.

It's not just the brilliance of Victor Wembanyama; it's the guards. De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and Devin Vassell have been elite two-way wings, providing physicality and three-level scoring in totality.

2. Denver Nuggets: No. 3 Seed, 54-28

Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 6 seed)

Denver is riding an unprecedented 12-game winning streak into the playoffs after injuries decimated its early portion of 2026. The Nuggets' offense is the best in the NBA in terms of efficiency. Nikola Jokić is averaging a triple-double once again, but Jamal Murray and Peyton Watson have also taken the next step.

Denver lacked depth last season, but in David Ademan's first full season as head coach, the team has expanded to as many as 10 players who could see time in the first round.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder: No. 1 Seed, 64-18

Opponent: TBD (No. 8 seed)

There isn't much to say about the Thunder that hasn't already been raved about. They're a two-way juggernaut, but the defense is otherworldly. Oklahoma City is full of ball-stoppers, and has an easy path to a second-straight NBA Finals.