Wolves' Anthony Edwards Cites Rockets' Kevin Durant as Basis For Selfless Deed

Although it gets forgotten oftentimes, professional athletes are entertainers. It's partly why they get paid the big bucks.

Well, that and booming TV deals.

And basketball players, in particular, are some of the most marketable players in all of the sports sector. Their faces are completely uncovered during gameplay.

Everyone knows who they are.

Little kids look up to them alot of times.

Which can be perceived as unfair, especially since it's not their own kids that we're talking about. Some players embrace it, like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Others make it known that they don't want that responsibility, like former Houston Rockets forward Charles Barkley, who wanted it to be made clear that he isn't a role model.

But again, it's partly why they get paid so much. It comes with the territory.

The professionalism that's expected of them, both on and off the court.

In the media and in the community.

Little kids ask their parents to buy them posters, jerseys, and even shoes of their favorite players (which isn't a cheap ask for the parents).

On Sunday night, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards did a selfless deed, giving a little kid the jersey off of his back.

Even more, Edwards pointed the kid out in the stands and asked him to come down to him, before handing him the game-worn jersey.

It was a bit of a surprise move, considering all that Edwards has been in the news about, off the court.

After the game, Edwards explained how Rockets forward Kevin Durant was the inspir behind the kind, selfless deed.

"It means a lot because I used to be at the game when KD came to play Atlanta for OKC. I used to hope I could get a jersey, but I was always in the nosebleeds. So just finding that one fan ... He said he supports me a lot, and he was super happy to get my attention, so I was like, 'You know what, I'm going to give him my jersey tonight.' Super happy."

Durant has also been one to embrace his level of superstardom and give back to the community. In fact, Durant just provided relief for victims of Texas's Hill Country floods that devastated the Kerrville community this past July.

So it's not a surprise that he'd be the inspiration behind another superstar's selfless deed.

Kudos to both Durant and Edwards.