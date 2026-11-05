Rockets Aren’t Feeling the Effects of Grueling Early-Season Schedule

HOUSTON — The Rockets have opened the season by playing nine games over a 15-day stretch. During that span, they’ve played two back-to-backs and haven’t had more than one day off between games. Houston will get a brief break before its next game, but the team isn’t feeling the effects of the condensed early schedule.

“We’re 22, 23, 24 years old,” 38-year-old Kevin Durant said after Wednesday’s 117-107 loss to the Timberwolves. “I feel the same age.”

The Rockets are one of six teams to have played nine games this season. The Lakers are the only other Western Conference team to have suited up as often, though Golden State will join them Thursday night.

“We don’t complain about the scheduling,” Durant said. “Everybody’s going through some type of scheduling issue, back-to-backs or playing a lot of games. We just deal with what’s in front of us and keep pushing.”

Durant is one of five Rockets to have played in all nine games. While Houston has been without at least one rotation player in every game this season, the team has largely avoided the rash of injuries that has plagued teams across the league. Steven Adams has missed eight games because of a right soleus strain suffered at the end of training camp.

“We had a stat where I think 60% of muscle strains and pulls happen in training camp and in preseason,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said. “We used that time to ramp it up properly, the right way.”

Plenty of playable players

Udoka credited Houston’s depth for helping keep players healthy. Eight Rockets are averaging at least 20 minutes per game, with two more averaging double-digit minutes. No player is averaging more than 35 minutes.

“The fact that we are a little bit deeper and more shored up at certain positions, we were able to adjust to that tough schedule early and flourish with it,” Udoka said.

Udoka also believes the Rockets benefited from starting training camp a week early because of their trip to Macao and playing just three preseason games. Houston will practice Friday for the first time since Oct. 20, but the additional preparation time before the season has helped offset the lack of practice time during it.

“The fact that we had an extended camp helped us,” Udoka said. “Put in a lot, implemented a lot, and get in a good rhythm. Even though we didn’t play a ton of (preseason) games, we had time to go over everything and look at different things.”