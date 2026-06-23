Rockets Big Board: Top Draft Options at No. 39

The NBA Draft is about to arrive for the Houston Rockets. Although they have no first round pick and did not pick last season, the Rockets will get that opportunity in 2026 with two second round picks towards the start and the end of the round on June 24.

The Rockets have multiple needs that must be addressed, and one of the ways to do that is through the draft. This year's class features a strong group of players and a lot of depth at many positions, including at guard and at center.

The Rockets' first pick will be coming at No. 39 overall, assuming no more changes or trades. This is a big selection for the team knowing they can boost the depth of the backcourt with the many options available. Here are the top draft options for the 39th overall pick for the Rockets given their need for perimeter shooting and guard play.

SG Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) shoots the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The former five-year senior guard at Houston is currently projected to be the selection at No. 39 according to both Jeremy Woo of ESPN as well as Tankathon. Sharp is well-known to be a great 3-point shooter having shot it at 37 percent on high usage. He shot 41 percent from three in his junior season. Coming from Houston, his defense is at an elite level for his size at 6-foot-3, and is a great, physical perimeter defender, His style fits the Rockets' needs perfectly.

PG Braden Smith, Purdue

Whether he's still available at No. 39 will be the real question, but it is a possibility. Smith, an experienced four-year point guard in college was one of, if not the best floor general in the game. Given the Rockets need a back-up point guard, Smith fits the bill well with his 8.8 assists per game last season and he shot 36 percent from three as well. He addresses the point guard and shooting need while being a great second option to VanVleet.

SG Ryan Conwell, Louisville

This great scorer could be a great asset for the Rockets off the bench to provide some offense. Conwell had four years of experience in college and became an elite shooter with great range. Given the Rockets need someone who can come in and inject some scoring and knockdown shooting, Conwell fits that bill. He's also 6-foot-4 and a capable defender, which will help his playing time under coach Ime Udoka.

PF Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

The experienced 23-year-old finally put it all together in his fifth season of college and showcased the variety of tools he has to offer. Brazile listed at 6-foot-10 and 226 pounds offers someone close to a big man who can come in and be explosive across the board. His large wingspan can help the Rockets maintain rebounding advantage while also providing some additional shooting with his solid jumper. Even with his size, he shot 34 percent from three and 52 percent overall on high volume and averaged 13 PPG.

Guard Bruce Thorton, Ohio State

He spent all four seasons with the Buckeyes and became a great scorer, averaging 19.1 PPG on 55 percent shooting. Thorton also shot 40 percent from three this past year as well. It's clear he can come in and put up points, He's not the best athlete and is only 6-foot, but the Rockets need a scorer like him. They already have some great athletes. Thorton can also handle point guard and gives the backcourt the depth needed.