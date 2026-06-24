Rockets Big Board: Top Draft Options at No. 53

Today is officially the NBA Draft day for the Houston Rockets. With no first round picks this year, the Rockets were not a factor in day one of the draft on Tuesday night. However, they do have two second round picks at No. 39 and No. 53 at the moment.

That is, unless the Rockets trade those picks to move either up or down in the draft or get involved in another blockbuster trade. Assuming that the Rockets don't make any drastic move, they will be picking at No. 53 as well. Even if not that exact number, they will be within that range for their second pick of the night.

Here are the top draft options for No. 53.

PG Milos Uzan, Houston

Not of these options are in any particular order, but Uzan is listed first for his Houston connection, having played his last two seasons with the Cougars under coach Kelvin Sampson just a couple of miles away from Toyota Center.

The Rockets need another ball-handler and true point guard on the team, and Uzan presents exactly that. He has good size for the position at 6-foot-4, and is an experienced floor general who doesn't turn the ball over much. He's also turned into a good defender, and can hold his own on that end of the floor. Uzan was the starting point guard for Houston when it reached the national championship.

He's also a capable shooter and can get hot from 3-point range. He shot 43 percent from downtown in his junior season. He offers a solution for multiple areas of need.

C Nate Bittle, Oregon

Bittle is a 7-foot big man who can space the floor while providing a strong presence around the rim. The Rockets need another center as an insurance to Steven Adams while adding some shooting, and Bittle can do both of that. He averaged almost 17 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 32 percent from three and 47 percent from the field in his senior season. He's also a capable shot-blocker.

F Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt

A senior forward at 6-foot-8, Nickel can provide an elite level of 3-point shooting that is needed for the Rockets. While Tari Eason was initially expected to be retained, Nickel can be a young forward who can knock down open 3-pointers off the bench while adding more youth to the wing room.

Nickel put up 13.5 points per game and shot 40 percent from three and 85 percent from the free throw line. His role would limited to just perimeter shot-making, exactly what the Rockets need.

G Nick Boyd, Wisconsin

The Rockets need more scorers and shot-makers, and Boyd can provide exactly that off the bench. He has five years of experience in college, but that shouldn't matter in this situation considering the Rockets need to win now.

Boyd is a great scorer and can create his own shots. He averaged 20.7 points per game on 48 percent shooting overall and was 37 percent from 3-point range on solid volume. He's also a capable passer and averaged over four assists per game. Boyd is more of a two guard, but can make plays for his teammates. He is on the smaller size at 6-foot-3 and 177 pounds.