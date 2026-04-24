Rockets’ to use Second-Youngest Starting Lineup in History vs. Lakers

Per a Friday evening update from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Rockets’ superstar forward Kevin Durant has officially been ruled out for Game 3.

String of bad luck for Durant -- tendon bruise suffered in practice that sidelined him for Game 1, now an ankle sprain suffered in Game 2 holding him out following swelling and around-clock treatment -- after being healthy all season. https://t.co/j6vjAuWgoC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2026

Durant missed the opener against the Lakers with a knee contusion picked up in practice over the last week, but was then able to make his way back for Game 2. He was able to add 23 points on 7-for-12 shooting, though he has just four assists to nine turnovers, and seemingly picked up an ankle injury as well.

Durant being out is a huge blow to the Rockets overall. Their offense has been middling at best and paltry at worst even with Durant, and now they’ll be missing his 26.0 points on 52% shooting.

Per a follow-up tweet from Charania, Houston is now expected to roll out the second-youngest stating lineup in NBA playoff history, a core its built entirely through the draft: Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

With Durant sidelined, the Rockets are expected to utilize the second-youngest starting lineup in NBA playoff history -- their homegrown core of Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun. https://t.co/lixYxZyUiY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2026

The Rockets used veteran wing Josh Okogie in the starting lineup across the first two games, but are finally pivoting to a new strategy entirely, sticking with its young core as the series switches to Houston.

All of Thompson, Smith and Sengun have been mainstays in the starting lineup, though second-year guard Reed Sheppard and energy forward Tari Eason create a new five.

Both will be heavily relied on, with Sheppard, amid a breakout second season in the leauge, as one of the only players on the roster capable of handling, creating his own shot and play-making. Eason has helped to create a potent defensive duo alongside Thompson, but will be looked to as a scorer on the wing tonight as well.

The odds won't be in their favor, with the young group taking on one of the most experienced players in NBA history in all-timer LeBron James, as well as a host of other veteran players such as Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and more.

In the least, Houston will need more from its star center in Alperen Sengun, who has struggled mightily through the first two games of the series. If he can return to his effecient ways while adding more on the defensive end, the Rockets should give themselves a fighting chance.

In the least, the Rockets should have a slight advantage with the series pivoting to Houston for the first time. Game 3 will tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.