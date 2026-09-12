Rockets Coach Ime Udoka Provides Update on Fred VanVleet Injury

Prior to the 2025-2026 season, Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Nearly one year later, VanVleet is gearing up for a return to Houston’s lineup.

During a September 11 remembrance, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka provided an update on VanVleet’s offseason activities.

“Great. In the last month or so, he has really ramped it up in San Diego doing his rehab. He's doing some back-to-backs, some contact, so when you get to that point, you get a little more excited, and I'm sure he is as well. Me being a guy who's had two ACL tears, I know there are these check marks that you have to check off.”

Here Ime Udoka talks about seeing Fred VanVleet back on the court.



“It’s great in the last month or so he has really ramped it up in San Diego doing his rehab.” pic.twitter.com/nx9v2hPZki — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) September 11, 2026

The Rockets’ season-opener takes place on October 21 against the Dallas Mavericks. This gives VanVleet a little over a month of rehabilitation before competition ramps up. Based on the typical recovery time for an ACL tear, there is a sense of optimism that the one-time All-Star will be ready.

The Starting Point Guard

For the 2024-2025 season, VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over 60 games. Although his scoring has decreased in recent years, he is known for bringing veteran leadership to the roster.

Based on the mold of the current Rockets, VanVleet will likely continue as the franchise’s starting point guard. Recent free-agent signing Marcus Smart has a strong chance of being the primary backup guard, while Reed Sheppard could be utilized at the one position too.

Without VanVleet, the Rockets finished with a 52-30 record and were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Amen Thompson helped take over point guard responsibilities last season, though the 23-year-old will likely be shifted into the team’s starting shooting guard.

With the 37-year-old Kevin Durant serving as Houston’s leading scorer, the franchise should be operating with a win-now mindset. This puts immediate pressure on VanVleet to return as a meaningful contributor, as Durant’s future with the Rockets could be determined by 2027’s outcome.

For the upcoming season, the Rockets are expected to be serious title contenders in the Western Conference, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. The likes of the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Los Angeles Lakers are notable challengers too.

Overall, VanVleet has a positive outlook heading into training camp. There are looming questions about how involved the 32-year-old guard will be in basketball activities in September, though Udoka’s latest update should lessen concerns.