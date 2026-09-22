This Rockets Player Is Ready For A Bigger Role

The Houston Rockets are set to start training camp this week. The franchise is heading into the introductory period with a few key differences from 2025, particularly in the backcourt.

Although the Rockets were short-handed at the point guard position last season, Fred VanVleet is expected to return as the team’s starter and shift Amen Thompson over to shooting guard. Defensive specialist Marcus Smart and rookie Bruce Thornton, both acquired this offseason, will add definitive guard depth too.

Another notable guard within the Rockets’ rotation is Reed Sheppard. In his sophomore year, Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals on 43% field-goal shooting over 82 games. His efforts earned him a top-10 finish in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Reed continues to elevate his profile throughout the league with solid three-point shooting and off-ball movement. There is room for improvement in playmaking and physicality, though the 22-year-old has a lot of upside heading into his third year.

There’s an argument to be made that Sheppard is ready to take over a starting position, though Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is likely to prioritize veteran leadership in VanVleet due to the nature of Houston's current situation.

Playing Time

With Kevin Durant holding a player option for the 2027-2028 season, the franchise should be operating with a win-now mindset to maximize the 16-time All-Star. Coming off a 52-30 record and returning to full strength, it’s presumed the Rockets will be one of the top title contenders in the Western Conference in 2027.

Looking at the long-term direction of the team, Sheppard and Alperen Sengun have shown potential as All-Star-caliber players to uphold Houston’s championship hopes. The duo, both having yet to reach 25 years of age, are contracted until at least 2030.

This puts Sheppard in a unique predicament, as he fits into the mold of Houston’s young core but could be held back from opportunities to further develop due to a crowded backcourt. Udoka allocated 26.2 minutes per game to Sheppard last season, but there may not be as much playing time available when factoring in VanVleet, Smart, Thornton, and other potential guards.

With Sheppard gaining value on the NBA trade market, it would be in the best interest of both parties for the Rockets to trade the young guard sooner rather than later if there are no intentions of giving him the chance to reach his full potential.

Overall, Sheppard’s playing time should be one of the factors on Udoka’s radar. His third year in the league could give a clearer picture of his ceiling, though this can’t be evident without meaningful playing time.