Rockets' Kevin Durant's KD 19 'Field Purple' Colorway to Release June 17th

Kevin Durant’s debut season with the Houston Rockets was largely a success. Durant finished fourth in scoring (specifically from a total points perspective) and posted a 64.1 percent true shooting clip – well above league average. Durant made the All-NBA team, for his 12th-time and made his 16th All-Star team.

In many respects, Durant single-handedly carried the Rockets, especially when considering the injury-related absences that the Rockets were faced with. Fred VanVleet, the Rockets’ initiator, missed the entire season, prompting Durant to take on a playmaking role, at times. On some nights, that worked out. Other nights, it was a disastrous experiment, particularly when Durant was faced with double teams.

Yet and still, Houston had 52 wins – identical to the season before Durant, when the team had VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams – four starters that the Rockets were without. In the case of Adams, Houston had him for just 32 games and his impact was immense.

Durant was a constant for the Rockets. Everything flowed through him, even when it shouldn’t at times, as it made it rather easy to defend the Rockets offensively. Durant played essentially all of the season in his ‘KD 18’ sneaker. Certainly most of the season, as Durant donned a different colorway of the shoe on a nightly basis.

However, Durant trotted out the new ‘KD 19’ shoe during the Rockets’ 67th game of the season, against the Los Angeles Lakers. Durant sported an all-red colorway of the shoe during Houston’s 100-92 loss at home.

Two days later, the two teams faced off again, and Durant also donned the KD 19 shoe, albeit in a different color. This time, Durant wore an all-yellow colorway of the sneaker.

We’ve seen a safety orange colorway of the sneaker and a white and blue colorway of the shoe, which was an ode to Michael Jordan’s playing career with the Washington Wizards (which lasted two short seasons).

Durant has partnered with rapper Drake for a total of five colorways of the KD 19 shoe. The first one to officially drop and be released to the public is the ‘Field Purple’ colorway – which will be made available on June 17th at a price point of $155.

Durant also unveiled a light blue colorway of the shoe in his latest Nike commercial, dubbed the ‘Candy’ title. Durant and the Rockets figure to have a very active offseason this summer, following a disappointing postseason series.