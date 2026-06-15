Rockets' Kevin Durant Listed Among Top NBA Offseason Trade Candidates

Ahead of a busy offseason, the Houston Rockets have to establish a direction within a direction. They're pushing toward title contention. Great, but how do you go about building on what you already have? Is it in the form of improving depth and development or chasing star power for strength?

This is a summer that could bring seismic changes to the NBA's landscape. With the draft lottery reform, all 30 teams are striving to improve, which only puts more pressure on Houston. There are players to retain and pieces that could be moved.

The Rockets are more linked to other names than their own players to outside teams. Their team is still developing, but they're headlined by a 37-year-old Kevin Durant, who finished year two with the organization as a member of the All-NBA Second Team. That only reinforces his value.

But is it possible for Houston to explore a Durant departure after just two seasons with the franchise? CBS Sports' Sam Quinn listed his top 50 trade candidates, with the 6-foot-11 forward ranking 21st in the tier labeled, "Potentially sensible, probably unlikely."

"Houston has to decide if the present is even worth pursuing with the Thunder and Spurs so far ahead of the pack," Quinn wrote. "The Rockets could likely recoup most of the value they paid for Durant a year ago if they wanted to reorient around their younger players."

The idea of a 37-year-old player getting traded doesn't sound ludicrous on paper. Houston is still young and has established its championship window by acquiring the Slim Reaper. Two years after people were talking about how much time the Rockets had in development, the narrative has shifted into how to improve as soon as possible, with no time to waste.

With nothing guaranteed, that could be in the form of a blockbuster trade.

However, Durant shouldn't be the sole Rocket on a list of trade candidates. If anything, Alperen Sengun's early offseason buzz in high-profile rumors makes him more of a trade piece. On top of that, KD wasn't the biggest net positive for Houston, and is still one of the best scorers in the league.

In general, Houston should be more focused on the impending free agents and contract extensions that are due. Fred VanVleet's $25 million player option, Tari Eason's restricted free agency and Amen Thompson's looming extension are the biggest storylines of the Rockets' offseason.