Rockets' Kevin Durant's 'Bubble Gum Bounce' KD 19 Colorway to Drop on July 1

Kevin Durant is the second-longest tenured active NBA player under Nike's line. The only other player ahead of Durant is Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward and NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James.

All told, the Houston Rockets All-Star and Second Team All-NBA selection has been signed to the merchandising giant for nearly two decades, dating back to 2007. Durant has even had shoes from earlier in his storied playing career get re-released.

This year, the KD 6 shoe has been getting retroed in a litany of colorways. Durant has also begun signing players to his KD line under Nike.

This past season, he struck an NIL deal with the University of Texas, allowing Durant to represent a multitude of athletes, across several sports, ranging from basketball (both men and women), football, baseball and even golf.

The most prominent collegiate athlete to be signed to Durant's NIL deal was Lady Longhorns standout hooper Madison Booker, who began wearing the Safety Orange colorway of the KD 19 shoe all throughout the NCAA tournament in March.

Durant first donned the KD 19 sneaker during the Rockets' home and home stretch of games against the Los Angeles Lakers -- the first of which Booker and her Lady Longhorns teammates were in attendance for, as they traveled to Houston's Toyota Center.

In that game, Durant wore the University Red colorway. We've since seen a multitude of colorways, either worn by Durant or featured elsewhere.

Last month, Durant and recording artist Drake teamed up for a Nike commercial, in which the rapper had a spin off of his "Ice Man" moniker into the "Yes Man" moniker. Durant displayed a monochromatic light blue colorway of the KD19 shoe at the end of the commercial, dubbed the Candy colorway.

We've also seen a Field Purple colorway of the shoe, which is one of the colorways under Drake's NOCTA line and Durant's KD line, slated to release this month.

Another one of the colorways under Drake and Durant's collaboration is the "Bubble Gum Bounce" colorway, which is mostly comprised of a pink color palette, although the shoe has an assortment of other colors as well (University Gold and Stadium Green).

FIRST LOOK: Nike KD 19 “Bubble Gum Bounce” 🍬 @KDTrey5



🗓️ Summer 2026

📝 IH1118-600

💵 $155 pic.twitter.com/g50vH0DbDP — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) May 26, 2026

The shoe is expected to officially release on July 1st at a retail price of $155.

Durant figures to wear the KD 19 shoe all throughout the 2026-27 season with the Houston Rockets, likely sporting a different colorway throughout each Rockets game, much like he did with the KD 18 shoe all throughout his debut season with the Rockets this past year.

