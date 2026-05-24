Nike to Retro Rockets' Kevin Durant's Seat Pleasant Colorway of 'KD 6'

Kevin Durant's business partnership with Nike extends back to Durant's rookie year in the NBA in 2007. His entire career has been with the merchandising giant.

The Houston Rockets superstar forward has had 18 shoes officially release under the label and is the second-longest tenured athlete endorsed by the brand, behind only Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, who has been signed to the label for 23 years, dating back to 2003.

Durant's partnership with Nike has expanded exponentially. At one point, the business partnership seemed on the verge of ending, as Durant mulled an offer sheet with Under Armour and was prepared to leave Nike altogether, after seven years.

Durant nearly signed a ten year deal within the ballpark of $250 million and $265 million with Under Armour but Nike ultimately increased their offer to $300 million, keeping the league's fifth all-time leading scorer in the fold.

Durant wore the KD 18 shoes for the bulk of his debut season with the Houston Rockets, donning different colorways night after night. As the regular season neared an end and the postseason approached, Durant sported the KD 19 shoe, first in an all-red colorway and later in an all-orange colorway, which was also worn by University of Texas superstar Madison Booker.

We also saw Durant rock a white and blue colorway of the shoe. And this past week, he and rapper Drake were in an advertisement for Nike, donning the "Candy" colorway, which is comprised of a monochromatic light blue color ensemble.

Durant's partnership with Nike has grown so much that he was even able to land an NIL deal with the University of Texas under the KD emblem under Nike.

Durant's shoes from earlier in his playing days have been re-released over the years. The KD 4 shoe, which is one of Durant's most coveted shoes, was first retroed in 2024.

This past season, Durant's KD 6 shoe, which he has stated is his best shoe from his collection, was retroed. The All-Star Illusion colorway was re-released, as was the Peanut Butter and Jelly colorway of the same shoe.

The Meteorology colorway of the shoe is set to be brought back this summer as well. It's also been announced that the merchandising giant plans to re-release the Seat Pleasant colorway next spring, which is compromised of a color assortment of sonic yellow, midnight navy and tropical teal. The shoe name is derived from Durant's hometown.