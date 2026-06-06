Rockets Legend, Champion Addresses Backlash from Spurs Fans for Preaching Patience

Robert Horry has entrenched himself into the vortex of NBA legends. He earned the name Big Shot Bob because of his propensity to make game-altering and legacy-defining shots under the brightest lights and biggest stakes.

Only eight players in the history of the NBA have won more NBA titles than the Houston Rockets' 1992 lottery pick, who boasts seven championships, in total. Horry was a key part of both of the Rockets' titles in the '90s, as he started all of the Rockets postseason games during both championship runs.

He later won three titles with the Los Angeles Lakers as a role player, followed by two with the San Antonio Spurs, who he finished his career with and retired with. Horry has shifted into an analyst position, which can present a bit of a conundrum for former players, as they open themselves up for a litany of scrutiny and ridicule, if their takes don't appeal to the masses.

Former Rockets All-NBA forward Charles Barkley is a great example. His takes are unpopular, but they are also authentic, as he embraces his job as an analyst, even if it causes him to lose out on friendships, which is what happened between he and his long-time friend Michael Jordan, who didn't appreciate Barkley's criticism of Jordan's bad moves as an executive.

Horry, too, has drawn the ire of many of late. Well, San Antonio Spurs fans, more specifically.

The four-year Rockets starter advised the masses to hold off on anointing Spurs superstar big man Victor Wembanyama as the greatest player of all-time (or one of) after just three seasons.

Horry took to the Road Trippin Show to address the dismay that he received from the Spurs faithful.

"The people in San Antonio, they are great, great, great fans. They love their players.

And they think once they get a great player, they are God's gift to basketball. It's only the people from San Antonio that got mad at me for saying that."

Horry continued, sharing his calculus behind the take that got Spurs Nation up in arms.

"I just think that, give him three to four more years. And if he wins two championships in three to four years, then he is the face of the league.

Also, he has really, really good players with him, too. And I think sometimes, because these players are so good, we think it's tunnel vision on Wemby. Think about those guards they got.

They've been killing it. You think about the toughness they play on the defensive end.

Think about how they're coming out. This guy is getting 30, this guy is getting 20, this guy is going 6-for-10 from three.

That's also why I say don't anoint him just yet because it's not just him.

He's not LeBron, when LeBron had to carry those bums to get to the Finals."

The Spurs definitely have depth up and down their roster. There shouldn't be any debate there.

They had eight players with double figure scoring averages. No other contending team in the Western Conference had more.

One can only respect Horry's double down here. But then again, it's part of his job. The takes aren't always going to be popular by the masses.