Rockets Legend With Some Hilarious Words After Knicks Won NBA Finals

The New York Knicks are currently the kings of the NBA world after they won the 2026 NBA Finals in six games over the San Antonio Spurs. It was a long time coming for the organization and Knicks fans, as New York won its third NBA championship after 53 years.

The Knicks also became the first team since the 1995 Houston Rockets to win the first two games of the NBA Finals on the road. Teams that do that are undefeated in a Finals series. The last time that the Knicks had made the NBA Finals was back in 1994, when they faced the Houston Rockets.

That ended up being a seven-game series that the Rockets won on their home court for their first NBA title in franchise history. They, of course, would win next season as well over the Orlando Magic for back-to-back championships.

The 1994 NBA Finals was a great series that went the full distance, and it was the previous 2-3-2 format. The Knicks actually took a 3-2 series lead after winning Game 5 before the Rockets won both Game 6 and 7 at home. Hakeem Olajuwon was named the Finals MVP for averaging 26.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

However, the other hero of the series was guard Vernon Maxwell, who was the second best player in the entire Finals series. He was a huge part of the Rockets winning their first title. The Rockets won Game 7 90-84, and although Olajuwon dominated the box score with 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, Maxwell was right behind him with 21 points, including a game-high two 3-pointers.

Maxwell was recently asked about the Knicks winning, and gave a typical "Mad Max" answer.

Mad Max Not Holding Back

"I can't say what I really want to say of New York, but...man f*** New York!" Maxwell said.

He was one of the main reasons why the Knicks championship drought continued until this season. Maxwell averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 23 starts during those playoffs. Maxwell also averaged 38 minutes per game. His 3-pointer in Game 7 of the 1994 NBA Finals closed out the game.

Maxwell has been known not hold back his thoughts as his fiery personality spread on the court during his time as a player. He was on the Rockets from 1989-1995 and provided many memories. His thoughts about the Utah Jazz on social media to this day have been amusing as well.