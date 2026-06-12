Vernon Maxwell Shows Love to Rockets Fans and New Uniforms

Whenever a team wins a championship, the players on that team get remembered forever. That's the case with the Houston Rockets and the back-to-back championships the organization won in 1994 and 1995.

Each player on those special Rockets teams had their moments for the city to win an NBA title. Former legendary Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell was one of them. "Mad Max" as the Houston fans would lovingly call him spent more than five seasons in a Rockets uniform from 1989-1995.

Maxwell was apart of both Rockets' championship teams and played a huge role in the first title in 1994. He also had the best season of his career in his first full season in Houston in 1990. Maxwell played in 75 games during the '94 regular season and was a star for the Rockets during the playoffs.

He averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 23 starts during those playoffs. Maxwell also averaged 38 minutes per game. His 3-pointer in Game 7 of the 1994 NBA Finals closed out the first championship for the Rockets. Maxwell's 3-point shooting was streaky throughout his career, but he was able to make clutch shots and step up throughout his career.

Maxwell's fiercy and fierce personality and physical play style on the court made him one of the fan favorites in Houston. The now 60-year-old recently made an appearance at a Rockets pop-up shop in downtown Houston where the new uniforms were being sold. Maxwell gave a lot of appreciation to the fans and the new look.

Mad Max Loves Houston

Houston Rockets big game changer Vernon Maxwell tells @PaperCityMag he's touched by the fans who came out to see him 32 years after his unforgettable run for the 1994 championship team: "For the fans to still love Old Max like they used to. Back in the... shit, it's been over 30… https://t.co/wPRqsTRZAp pic.twitter.com/0QnlRsB0o2 — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) June 5, 2026

"It brings back a lot of memories for me because that's one of my special jerseys to play in. I remember when Rudy T would tell us to put on the ketchup and mustard it was a meaningful game," Maxwell said. "It's a blessing to have it come back. It should've always been here and never left but it's a blessing for me to say I played in the ketchup and mustard."

The uniforms means a lot to the Rockets and the city of Houston as the iconic back-to-back championship swag, and it has meaning to the players as well. The fans came out in large numbers to meet Maxwell at this event.

"That tells me I must have done something good around here in Houston...it's been over 30 years. That's what Houston's all about. The fan face. I know I say a lot of crazy stuff," Maxwell said. "But we do have one of the best fan bases in the NBA, Major League Baseball and football. Kudos to Houston."