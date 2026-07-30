Can the Houston Rockets Land Stephen Curry This Offseason?

Earlier this month, LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Prior to the historic announcement, numerous reports suggested the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat were the other top playing destinations being considered by James.

If James had decided to sign with Golden State, he would’ve teamed up with longtime rival Stephen Curry. Dominating the 2010s, the superstars faced each other in four consecutive NBA Finals series.

Like James, the 38-year-old Curry is still performing at an All-Star-caliber level. Last season, Curry averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists over 43 games.

Although Curry has been a committed member of the Warriors for 17 seasons, it may be time for the two-time MVP to move on to greener pastures if he has aspirations of pursuing a fifth NBA championship. Featuring the likes of Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford, Golden State’s roster is clogged with injury-prone veterans and lacks direction heading toward the post-Curry era.

While the Warriors squeaked into the Play-In Tournament as a 10th seed, the Houston Rockets entered the 2026 NBA Playoffs as a 50-plus-win team. Led by reigning All-Stars Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, the Rockets could be appealing enough for Curry to waive his no-trade clause.

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Anthony Davis (left), guard Kevin Durant (7) and shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrate during the second half against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Odds

Due to his $62.5 million salary for the 2026-2027 regular season, there aren’t many routes for the Rockets to acquire Curry via trade. One of the most realistic offers that Houston’s front office can make is Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., JD Davison, and draft compensation.

With VanVleet coming off a season-ending knee injury and Smith not necessarily materializing into a league superstar, Houston can retain its core while welcoming one of basketball’s greatest point guards. The 37-year-old Durant should have the franchise operating with a win-now mindset regardless.

From Curry’s perspective, the Rockets are ranked in the top ten in the NBA for both offensive and defensive rating. While the Western Conference is still packed with title contenders, the Rockets have the potential to remain in the hunt for years to come.

Considering Jaylen Brown’s move to the 76ers and Luka Doncic’s move to the Los Angeles Lakers, there’s no telling what an NBA front office is willing to accept in exchange for a franchise star. With Curry’s contract expiring at the end of next season, the franchise may have to hit the panic button.

Overall, while Curry’s playmaking and offensive output would benefit the Rockets, his hefty contract and questionable availability can create too many possible issues for next season. Houston’s best bet is to make a run at Curry during next year’s free agency period, when team-friendly negotiations can be made.