The Rockets are back home to open a five-game homestand through the beginning of December after dropping a Friday night game in Denver to split a trip that included a loss in Miami and wins in D.C. and Indiana. Houston has still only lost consecutive games once and will look to improve their record after defeats to 4-1 against a Clippers team excited about the debut of forward Brandon Ingram.

Acquired in the move that shipped Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto, Ingram, an L.A. native and All-Star last season, hasn’t played yet after offseason heel surgery, but will start. Tyronn Lue may have him on a minutes restriction but his addition is a sight for sore eyes given the team’s struggles on the offensive side of the ball.

While the Rockets (12-5) are in the mix near the top of the West, the Clips are seven games under .500 (4-11) and have gone 3-7 in November. L.A. has dropped three straight, including the first two on a four-game swing that has produced losses in San Antonio (124-112) and Dallas (110-100). Brook Lopez has led the Clippers in scoring in four of five games and comes off a 21-point night against the Mavs.

The Rockets and Clips last season’s four meetings, leaving Houston up 130-94 in the all-time series. L.A. won the most recent matchup 105-102, pulling off an upset at Toyota Center behind 27 points and 12 rebounds from Leonard. Kevin Durant scored 21 in that Feb. 11 contest, while Reed Sheppard added 17 points off the bench.

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 23, 8:40 p.m. ET, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston), ClipperVision (L.A. Clippers)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), KLAC (L.A. Clippers)

PROJECTED STARTERS

CLIPPERS

F Brandon Ingram

F Rui Hachimura

C Brook Lopez

G Darius Garland

G Max Strus

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

G Fred VanVleet

G Amen Thompson

INJURY REPORT

CLIPPERS

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

ROCKETS

G Bradley Beal: Out, Right Knee Injury Management

F Jordan Miller: Out, Left Rotator Cuff Surgery

F/G Cam Christie: Out, G League - Two-way

F/G Nick Martinelli: Out, G League - Two-way

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -12.5 (-110), Clippers +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Rockets -650, Clippers +470

Total points scored: 223.5 (Over -113, Under -107)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"It’s nice to have your whole group at some point as well. We love that it’s minor things, bumps and bruises here and there and nothing major but eventually we’ll get some chemistry and consistency. In the meantime, other guys are doing an excellent job filling it." - Rockets HC Ime Udoka on finally having a full roster available