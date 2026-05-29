Rockets Hint at Potential New Uniforms on Social Media That Are a Fan Favorite

The Houston Rockets look to be potentially making changes to their uniforms. There have been a variety of throwback uniforms released over the years and new additions to the City Connect style, but none of those have become a new primary uniform.

Could next season be the year that a new everyday look is introduced? It could be, based on what the Rockets social media accounts have put out over the past few days. It also seems to be the most popular style the Rockets have worn during their history.

While the dunkstronaut swag has been extremely popular and requested to be one of the main trims, that seems to be remaining as an alternate. If the rumors hold true about the new upcoming uniforms, Rockets fans will be quite pleased as it is something they've been asking for.

Rockets Bringing Back A Classic?

Aug 4, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, USA; Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets dribbles against the Portland Trail Blazers at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.Mandatory Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via Imagn Images | Pool Photo-Imagn Images

There hasn't been a big rebrand of the primary uniform and logo, but it could be changing now. Multiple hints were thrown on the Rockets social media page that classic legendary uniforms from 1971-1995 may return.

Those were obviously some of the best years in Rockets history, filled with incredible moments. That uniform scheme known as the "ketchup and mustard" are synonymous with success and the back-to-back championships from 1994-95. It was the uniform that some of the all-time great Rockets wore, such as Hakeem Olajuwon and brings nostalgia to Rockets fans.

The Rockets first released a silhouette of Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun in a yellow background. It was followed up with a video of an order at "Rudy T's", called the "classic with a dream shake" coming soon. Additionally, the logo and design of Rudy T's seems to be matching the classic style.

Something fresh is cooking in Clutch City… pic.twitter.com/wvCvY46Q8g — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 27, 2026

On Thursday, the Rockets released some up close photos of what looks to be a jersey number stitched together. That basically confirmed the uniform suspicion, and the references to the 90's Rockets made fans connect the dots.

The details are just the beginning... 🔎 pic.twitter.com/6umYZI2HX9 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 28, 2026

If this happens, it would be the first major Rockets uniform rebrand since the 2019-20 season. However, the logo has not changed since 2003-04 when the "R" was introduced. Given the Rockets classic ketchup and mustard look had a different logo, it's possible that the main team logo could get changed after two decades.

The Rockets did wear this legendary look back in 2020 as part of their Hardwood Classic Edition that featured the red and yellow with the same font. That celebrated the 25-year anniversary of the two straight championships.

Either way, whatever the uniform design, it's an exciting development for Rockets fans.