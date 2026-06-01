Rockets' Steven Adams Makes Appearance During Thunder-Spurs Game 7

It's been said that the best two words in sports are Game 7. And the last one between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder proved the old adage to be true.

Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals proved to be a battle, as one would want, hope and expect. Basketball fans and sports fans alike were given a treat.

Both the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder traded runs. No team seemed to be clearly ahead of the other until the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, when the Spurs jumped out to a double-digit lead and were able to hold on until the clock expired.

Again, sports fans were given a treat. Houston Rockets reserve big man Steven Adams was even in attendance, as cameras flashed to him and showed him in the crowd, offering support to many of Adams' former Thunder teammates.

Adams witnessed a bit of heartbreak, in that regard, as the Spurs ultimately emerged victorious, by a 111-103 scoring margin, in front of Oklahoma City's devoted fans.

Adams spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the Thunder, after the franchise drafted him 12th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft. Interestingly enough, the pick that Oklahoma City used to draft Adams came by way of the Rockets, in the deal that sent James Harden to Houston just one year earlier.

Adams and the Thunder made six postseason appearances in his seven seasons in Oklahoma City, including five consecutive postseason appearances from the 2015-16 season through the 2019-20 season, which includes two trips to the Western Conference Finals during the 2013-14 season (his rookie year) and the 2015-16 season.

Adams was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2020-21 NBA calendar year, just before the season started, in a four team deal that sent George Hill, Kenrich Williams and a litany of draft capital to the Thunder, with the main headliner being Jrue Holiday, who was dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Adams would be dealt once more just a year later, albeit this time to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he played for two seasons before getting moved to the Houston Rockets at the 2024 trade deadline.

Adams just wrapped up his second season with the Rockets and proved to have quite a bit more in the tank, even after 12 years in the NBA, as he was a major reason for Houston boasting the league's top-ranked offense when he was healthy.

Injuries limited Adams to just 32 games, however, as he had season-ending ankle surgery in February.