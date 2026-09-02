ESPN recently polled its experts on who they believe will win the Sixth Man of the Year award next season. Alex Caruso finished first with 34 points, followed by Dylan Harper with 23 and Ajay Mitchell with 22. Then there's Sheppard at No. 4 with 20 points.

Reed Sheppard is already getting some Sixth Man of the Year attention, and I don't think this is just one of those preseason predictions we forget about two weeks into the season. I actually think he has a real shot at winning the award, now that Fred VanVleet is back. Sheppard can slot back into his shooting guard role and he can focus on what he’s already good at.

Sheppard Doesn't Need To Be A Point Guard Anymore

With VanVleet missing all of last season because of an ACL injury, Sheppard had to take on more ball-handling responsibilities. In some ways, that probably helped his development. More reps with the ball are never a bad thing for a young guard.

But I don't think Houston needs Sheppard playing that way all the time, he's a shooter.

VanVleet can organize the offense, bring the ball up and worry about getting everyone into the right spots. That should allow Sheppard to spend more time playing off the ball, running around screens, spotting up and attacking defenses that are already moving.

He shot nearly 40 percent from 3 last season while taking seven attempts per game. That's not someone Houston should be asking to pound the basketball and create every possession.

ESPN's Vincent Goodwill also pointed to VanVleet's return as something that should help Sheppard, especially by giving him more freedom to score and I agree with that.

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talks with Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the third quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockets Need Exactly What Sheppard Does Best

Look at this Houston roster and it's pretty easy to figure out why Sheppard could have a big season. The Rockets aren't lacking defense, size or athleticism. They need shooting and scoring.

Sheppard can provide it immediately when he comes off the bench.

And when we're talking about Sixth Man of the Year, offense usually gets your attention. If Sheppard is coming off the bench and consistently giving Houston 15 or 16 points while shooting around 40 percent from 3, he's going to be in this conversation, especially if Houston is winning.

There are going to be nights where Sheppard gets hot and changes a game in five minutes. That's the type of thing voters remember. Three 3-pointers in a short stretch, a quick 10 points off the bench and suddenly Houston has flipped a game.

Fourth Might End Up Being Too Low

Caruso being at the top of ESPN's poll makes sense. Harper and Mitchell are interesting candidates too. I'm buying Sheppard as a legitimate Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

I actually think VanVleet returning could be one of the biggest reasons why.

Sheppard doesn't need more responsibility to have a breakout season. He might need less.

Take some of the point guard duties away. Let VanVleet handle that. Put Sheppard back in a role where scoring and shooting are the priority and see what happens.

For a Rockets team that desperately needs his shooting, I think there's a real chance his numbers take another jump.

And if they do, don't be surprised if Sheppard finishes a lot higher than fourth when the actual Sixth Man of the Year votes are counted.