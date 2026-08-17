The Best 10-Day Contract in Houston Rockets History

The 10-day contract is a low-stakes method for NBA franchises to fill roster holes or evaluate prospects during the middle part of the season. If the short-term deal works out, the player can then be signed to a standard contract for the rest of the season and is playoff eligible.

Over the years, the Houston Rockets have signed the likes of Willie Cauley-Stein, Terrence Jones, and Jeff Green. There’s an argument to be made that the most successful 10-day contract in Rockets history came from the signing of Sam Mack.

Mack Joins The Rockets

From the beginning of his professional basketball career in 1992, Mack became known as a journeyman. He had numerous one-year stints between the NBA, CBA, and internationally.

In 1996, Mack was a member of the CBA’s Rockford Lightning. He averaged 20.7 points and 4.3 rebounds throughout the season, earning All-CBA Second Team honors.

His CBA performance attracted the attention of the reigning NBA champion Rockets, particularly due to ongoing knee and ankle injuries sidelining star Clyde Drexler. The 10-time All-Star underwent knee surgery that February.

With Mack making a positive first impression throughout his short-term deals, Houston’s front office signed him to a standard contract for the remainder of the season. Mack averaged 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 40% three-point accuracy over 31 games. Notably, he scored a season-high 38 points against the Golden State Warriors.

Although positioned toward the end of the depth chart, Mack was incorporated into the Rockets’ rotation throughout their playoff run. He recorded nine points, two rebounds, and one assist during a Western Conference Semifinals loss to the Seattle SuperSonics.

During his second season with the Rockets, Mack saw his averages decrease to 5.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 33.1% three-point accuracy over 52 games. He was then traded to the Vancouver Grizzlies, where he became the team’s starting shooting guard and solidified his role as a deep-range specialist.

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With Drexler and Mario Elie taking a solid chunk of minutes, it was a logical decision to part ways with the role player. This did not necessarily reflect his abilities as an NBA player, as Mack ranked in the top 10 in the NBA for three-pointers made and was invited to participate in the annual Three-Point Contest during his stint with the Grizzlies.

Overall, the Rockets found a passable replacement to fill in for Drexler during his month-long absence, which snowballed into future opportunities. While many 10-day deals fizzle out, Mack jumped from an unknown talent to a starter.