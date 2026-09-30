Head Coach Confirms Rockets Projected Starting Lineup for 2026-2027

The Houston Rockets have less than a month to prepare for the upcoming 2026-27 season. Although preseason action has yet to take place, there isn’t much to decide when it comes to choosing the team’s starters.

Per Rockets Wire’s Ben DuBose, head coach Ime Udoka confirmed that Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Fred VanVleet stand as Houston’s projected starting lineup.

With Durant, Sengun, and Thompson all having the potential to earn All-Star selections in 2027, as well as being the top-earning stars, there was no argument that either player would be coming off the bench. In a similar vein, Smith and VanVleet have been consistent starters for multiple seasons.

The Debate

Based on the current landscape of the Rockets, the starting point guard position remains the most vulnerable for change. While VanVleet is expected to participate in preseason action, returning from a season-ending ACL injury, there is no telling how his performance will be impacted.

The 32-year-old guard has shown a dip in scoring volume from year to year, decreasing to 14.1 points per game. Being nearly five years removed from his lone All-Star selection, there is a strong likelihood that he has reached his career peak.

In comparison, Reed Sheppard made a strong impression during his sophomore season. Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals on 43% field-goal shooting over 82 games, finishing in the top 10 of Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Between VanVleet, defensive specialist Marcus Smart, and rookie Bruce Thornton, Udoka could have difficulties building on Sheppard’s 26.2 minutes per game from last season. Based on his production, however, there’s an argument to be made that he should receive an opportunity to gain experience in the starting lineup.

With the Rockets coming off a 52-30 record and anticipated to be a top contender in the Western Conference, Udoka may feel more comfortable leaning into VanVleet’s veteran leadership heading into October. This would slot both Smart and Sheppard as capable backups.

Overall, Sheppard is the second-unit player that makes the strongest argument for a rotational promotion. Even then, VanVleet has an accumulation of seniority and production that should secure his spot for Opening Day. Udoka has options to pick within the backcourt if VanVleet has any complications throughout the upcoming year.