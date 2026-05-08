The Rockets Cannot Escape This Painful Playoff Trend?

The Houston Rockets have been in search for that third championship in franchise history since 1995. There have been some tough endings at home in the NBA Playoffs for the Rockets in the drought that has now gone past three decades.

The Summit used to be the home for the Rockets in Houston. It was a well-known name in the city and was the court on which the Rockets won the back-to-back NBA titles in 1994 and 1995. Those historic moments will go down as the greatest moments in Rockets history. That arena got to experience some incredible times that may not ever get replaced.

It's been a bit of a different story since the Rockets moved their home court to downtown Houston at the Toyota Center in 2003. While there have been some special moments in the building over the many teams seen in 23 years, the ultimate goal has yet to be achieved.

The Rockets have made two Western Conference Finals appearances at Toyota Center, but both were series defeats to the Golden State Warriors. Houston has yet to win a conference finals or make an NBA Finals appearance in Toyota Center. Some of those defeats were heart-breaking to the fans.

Ultimately, the new arena hasn't seen the success that the previous one did. An unfortunate trend has started to develop for the Rockets in their recent home playoff games.

Rockets Fans Aren't Going Home Happy

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) leaves the court following game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

After the disappointing first round exit for the Rockets in Game 6 at home against the Los Angeles Lakers, that continued a trend that Houston will want to change.

The Rockets have now been eliminated at home in five out of their last six playoff appearances. 2020 was obviously the only year that didn't happen, given the playoffs were in the bubble in Orlando due to coronavirus. The Rockets also got eliminated by the Lakers that season, but in five games in the Western semifinals.

In all other recent playoff appearances, the Rockets' season came to an end right at home in downtown Houston. Is that due to a poor home court advantage? It's tough to say knowing that Toyota Center is usually sold out for these affairs. Some of it has been bad luck, and other times poor performances by the team at the wrong time.

In the 2017 conference semifinals, the Rockets went up against their Texas rival in the San Antonio Spurs. It was an intense series that went back and forth, but the Rockets were down 3-2 heading into Game 6 at home and got blown out on their home floor by 39 points, 114-75.

Even with no Kawhi Leonard for the Spurs, the Rockets got embarrassed and James Harden put up 10 points and six turnovers.

The next season was the one that hurt the most. The Rockets made the 2018 conference finals for just the eighth time in franchise history, once again against the Warriors. This time it was against the super team with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The 2017-18 Rockets were built to beat the Warriors, and were on the cusp of pulling it off after going up 3-2 in the series.

However, Chris Paul went down in devastating fashion for Houston. It ultimately led to a Game 7 at home where the Rockets infamously missed 27-straight threes and lost the series.

In 2019, the Rockets once again faced off against the Warriors, this time in the conference semifinals. Houston lost Game 6 at home and got eliminated by GSW once again.

Even after the whole rebuilding era, the Rockets once again faced the Warriors for the fifth playoff series in the last seven playoff appearances for Houston. With a completely new look, the Rockets went down 3-1 in the series before forcing a Game 7 at home. The young Rockets were not even competitive in a 103-89 loss.

The Warriors have owned Toyota Center in the playoffs and have a 7-8 record in the building in the postseason since 2015. Every time a Game 6 or Game 7 comes around, the Rockets are just unable to come out on top at home.