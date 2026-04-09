Rockets' Toyota Center to Undergo Significant Upgrades



The Toyota Center served as a point of transition for the Houston Rockets. Especially at the onset. It was opened in 2003, giving the Rockets a new venue.

Prior to that, the team had played at the Compaq Center, which is now known as Lakewood Church, headlined by Joel Osteen. The Rockets played in the Compaq Center for the better part of a decade, from 1995-2003.

However, the franchise spent a much more significant amount of time playing in the arena, albeit under a different name. The facility was titled The Summit and Houston played there from 1975-1998, winning both of the franchises's championships there in the arena.

The team's uniforms changed at the same time the team changed arenas, deviating away from the pajama blue colorway to the white, red and silver color pattern. The Toyota Center has undergone many different changes and upgrades over the last two decades (23 years, to be exact).

Starting this summer, this iteration of the arena will undergo another change. The total transformation will cost $180 million to upgrade the facility, which includes 20,000 square foot atrium with a glass facade, which will be furnished with digital displays.

The arena will also have a covered outdoor space that will transform the display of the entrance. The team's practice facility will also be upgraded for Houston's WNBA team, which will soon be named the Houston Comets, although currently named the Connecticut Sun.

As part of the upgrade and renovation, season ticket holders will have their own lounge, which will occupy up to 5,000 square feet. The Rockets' team store will also be renovated, in order to add more merchandise and even self-checkout kiosks.

The interesting and unique facet of the change is that tax payers will not have to foot any of the bill, as Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta will be paying roughly half of the tab ($85 million), while the other $95 million will be funded by the state of Texas, by way of a grant.

The work is expected to start after the end of the Rockets' 2026 postseason run and title chase and will be done by the fall of 2027, prior to the start of the 2027-28 NBA season.

The Rockets are currently 50-29, with three games remaining in the 2025-26 season. The team currently holds the fifth seed in the Western Conference and would be facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening round of the playoffs, if it started today.