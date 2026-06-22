Two Prospects the Rockets Should Hope Fall in the 2026 NBA Draft

Barring any trades, the Houston Rockets have two days before they need to make a selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. Wednesday's second-round slate will see them make two picks at No. 39 and No. 53.

Houston isn't necessarily in the market to draft and develop talent, clearly trying to contend with Kevin Durant at the helm. However, unless we get word that the Rockets are moving off of those picks, more prospects will enter their organization this week.

It was a lot easier to identify Houston's biggest needs after an underwhelming season. The Rockets struggled to create any sort of efficient offense without Fred VanVleet, desperately needing a point guard to run the show. They also lacked three-point shooting with defensive and slash-heavy wings (outside of Durant).

There are some key players to watch in round two, but two prospects who could go in the first round would be great fits in Houston. The Rockets should hope that, somehow, they fall in the order.

Sergio de Larrea, Valencia

Larrea could have gone in the late-first round of the 2025 draft, but he remains a projected top-30 pick this year. ESPN's Jeremy Woo has the Spaniard going 30th to the Dallas Mavericks, although a potential decision to remain in his home country may turn teams away if he is a draft-and-stash option.

If he can slip to No. 39, the Rockets would get a 6-foot-6 point guard with a 6-foot-9 wingspan. De Larrea has a great feel for the game with exceptional playmaking skills and defensive upside, given his frame. What's more is that he shot over 40% from three across 28 Liga ACB matches this season.

The 20-year-old could learn from VanVleet off the bench, and drafting him would balance Reed Sheppard, whose height and frame clearly hurt him defensively this past season. It would be a long shot, considering de Larrea has been projected to go at the very end of the first round for months, but it's not impossible.

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia

Onyenso's range is much broader than de Larrea's. The Virginia big man could have teams in the backend of the first round interested in his defensive skill set, but his offensive limitations could result in a slip throughout the second round.

Nevertheless, 2.9 blocks across 18.6 minutes per game is wildly impressive. Onyenso is seven feet tall in shoes with a near-7-foot-5 wingspan. Given injuries to Steven Adams and Clint Capela's lack of production, Houston could value the Nigerian big man at either 39th or 53rd for center depth.