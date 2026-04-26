Two Stars Questionable to Play in Rockets' Game 4 vs. Lakers

The Houston Rockets are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight, hoping to avoid a first-round sweep.

Days ago, the Rockets were the favorites to beat an undermanned Lakers team and advance to the second round. A few collapses later, and they're staring down the barrell of a sweep. Something that would likely create an interesting offseason for both front office and players.

While few expect the Rockets to fully come back and punch their ticket to Round 2, which has never happened in the history of 0-3 deficits, at least one win in the series would quell some of the concerns flying around.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Lakers ahead of Game 4:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Kevin Durant — Questionable: Left ankle sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

LA Lakers injuries:

Luka Doncic — Out: Left hamstring strain

Austin Reaves — Questionable: Left oblique muscle strain

The Rockets continue to list three players in total, with mainstays in Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams continuing to be out for the season, with the team’s superstar in Durant listed as questionable.

After a healthy season that saw Durant play in 79 of 82 games, he’s seen bizarre injury luck in the postseason. He missed Game 1 with a knee contusion picked up in the week of practice before, then fought back to play in Game 2, where he picked up an ankle injury. He missed Game 3, and is now up in the air for Game 4.

Per an update from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin from Amen Thompson, things aren’t any clearer as gamey has wore on.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know,” Thompson said of how Durant is feeling.

“Whether that means [Durant has been doing all his rehab away from the team, or the team hasn’t necessarily been checking in on him, that’s another dynamic to look for as we head toward tipoff,” McMenamin added.

David McMenamin says Kevin Durant’s teammates have no idea what’s going on with him, raising questions about whether KD is rehabbing away from the team and whether his teammates have been checking on him 😬



(h/t @NBA__Courtside ) pic.twitter.com/IsLVFXdPNS — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 26, 2026

The Lakers continue to see lesser injury luck as well, with superstar Luka Doncic continuing to be out with a hamstring strain. A star guard in Austin Reaves has apparently been progressing well, having nearly played Game 3, and is likely to play tonight per earlier reporting.

The Rockets and Lakers tip off in the late slot at 8:30 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.