The Houston Rockets came into their Game 3 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on the brink of another first round disappoinment. After their loss to the Lakers Tuesday the Rockets find themselves trailing the best of seven series 0-2.

Many believed the Rockets had the advantage coming into the series due to the injuries to Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic but appartantely no one told the rest of the Lakers as they have been the better team through the first two games.

Before the game reports start to surface that Kevin Durant would not paly in Game 3 after Ime Udoka intially stated that he would be a game time decision. That meant the Rockets would go with their young core starting lineup. In fact it was the second youngest starting lineup in a playoff game in NBA history according to Shams Charania and ESPN.

Udoka also stated that their was a chance Dorian Finney Smith would see his first minutes of the series in Game 3 as the Rockets may lean more into the small ball lineup with Jabari Smith or even Finney-Smith at the center position. The Rockets knew either way they would need to get off to a better start than they have in either Game 1 or Game 2.

Rockets vs Lakers

The game started the same way at least for the Lakers on the offensive end as they made six of their first seven shots. Rui Hachimara in particular could not miss early as he started 4-4 for 11 points.

The Lakers led 17-14 early in the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Rockets who were already shorthanded Jabari Smith would pick up three early fouls and would have to sit the rest of the first quarter and majority of the second quarter.

The Lakers started to take control of the game at the end of the first quarter as they continued to carve up the Rockets defense and they scored a series high 39 points in the first quarter and took a seven point lead into the second quarter.

Second quarter so the Rockets slowly start to cut into the Lakers lead down to five. However the run didnt last long as the James family took over. LeBron and Bronny James both scored two baskets and the Lakers pushed the lead to 14. The Rockets trailed by 11 at halftime as the Lakers continue to control the game.

The third quarter the Rockets came out forcing several stops and was able to cut the lead down to six points early in the third quarter. Jabari Smith especially played agressively all game long and was the main reason the Rockets cut into the Lakers double digit lead.

The Rockets were able to cut the lead all the way down to three late in the quarter. Lebron James nailed a 3-pointer from 27 feet but Thompson made a mid range jumper as the Rockets trailed by five points heading into the fourth.

The fourth quarter is probably the wildest quarter you will ever see in an NBA game. The Rockets who had trailed for the entire game finally took the lead in the fourth quarter after a Reed Sheppard 3-pointer.

That started a back and fourth between the two teams until the final minute of the game where the Rockets supposodely took over and seemed to have the game in hand up six point with 30 seconds left.

That was the beggining of one of the biggest collaspses in playoff game history. The Rockets up six points with the basketball and only 30 seconds left in the game seemed to be on their way to making it a 2-1 series. To put it in perspective prior to last nights game teams were 1713-1 when leading by six points with 30 seconds or left in a game.

The Rockets made it 1713-2. It started with a Jabari Smith turnover immediately following a rebound that led to a Marcus Smart 3-point attempt where he was fouled by Jae’Sean Tate. Smart made all three attempts and immediately following this play the Rockets made another horrendous mistake when Reed Sheppard had the ball knocked away from behind by LeBron James that led to a James 3-pointer to tie the game.

The Rockets still had a chance to win but Sengun rushed the final shot and it didnt come close and despite James missing the shot at the buzzer the writing was on the wall for overtime. The Rockets never recovered and the Lakers pulled off one of the most improbable wins in NBA playoff history. The Rockets are now down 0-3 and no team in NBA history has ever come back from that deficit to win the series.

Postgame:

After the game we heard from Ime Udoka Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun. First up Coach Udoka spoke about the collapse particullary the two turnovers at the end of regulation.

Ime breaks down the two turnovers at the end of regulation that erased a 6-point Rockets lead



“Horrendous mistakes, I don't know if you want to say youth or scared of the moment.” pic.twitter.com/IlS61T57aa — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 25, 2026

Reed was asked if youth or lack experience played a part in his late turnover



“No I have played basketball long enough. Dribbling up the court with 30 seconds is dribbling up the court with 30 seconds.” pic.twitter.com/K4vLrMHUhB — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 25, 2026

Here, Alperen was asked why his team could be different, given that no NVA team has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit.



“I am pretty sure no one is giving up in this series and we believe in each other.” pic.twitter.com/mzc1QpzzhA — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) April 25, 2026

Each player that spoke did take accountability for their part in the loss but now it comes down to Game 4 for the Rockets to try and save their season.