Previewing the Houston Rockets Shooting Guards for the 2026-27 Season

Later this month, the Houston Rockets will begin their annual training camp. It is an opportunity for the franchise to evaluate talent and make adjustments to the rotation.

Although Houston’s backcourt will be returning to full strength, the shooting guard position should remain slotted in a familiar order. Ranked by their likely order on the depth chart, here are the Rockets’ shooting guards for the upcoming season.

1. Amen Thompson

Thompson was selected by the Rockets with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 23-year-old has quickly developed into one of Houston’s potential cornerstones for the future. Earlier this month, he signed a five-year, $208 million rookie extension with the franchise.

Last season, Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals over 79 games. He also finished in the top 10 of Defensive Player of the Year voting for a second consecutive year.

While Thompson has garnered a reputation for being multi-positional, Fred VanVleet’s anticipated return as the primary point guard and Kevin Durant’s dominance at small forward should give Rockets head coach Ime Udoka an easy decision for the shooting guard spot.

2. Reed Sheppard

The Rockets selected Sheppard with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He received a significant increase in playing time after VanVleet suffered a season-ending injury back in 2025. With VanVleet and Thompson expected to remain starters, at least to begin the season, he is likely to continue as a backup guard.

Last season, Sheppard averaged 13.5 points on 43% field-goal shooting over 82 games. The 22-year-old guard finished in the top 10 for Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Based on the trajectory from his rookie to sophomore year, Udoka may need to find opportunities for Sheppard to continue playing valuable developmental minutes. Marcus Smart is likely going to be used in a similar role, primarily for defense-focused situations, which could further cut into playing time.

3. Bogdan Bogdanovic

This summer, Bogdanovic signed a one-year, $3.9 million contract with the Rockets. The Los Angeles Clippers declined his $16 million option, suggesting that his stint in Houston could be a make-or-break year for the Serbia native.

Last season, Bogdanovic averaged 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists over 23 games. Although the 34-year-old guard has had a decreasing role over the past few years, he is a low-risk signing to add bench depth and veteran experience.