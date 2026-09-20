Which Houston Rockets Player Is Likely to Be Traded Next?

The Houston Rockets have an intriguing championship window. While the 37-year-old Kevin Durant should have the Rockets operating with a sense of urgency to maximize his value, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson have shown strong potential as franchise cornerstones for years to come.

During a recent episode of The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst expressed that the Rockets could be ready to make another trade soon. The analyst emphasized Houston’s youthful roster.

“I think the Rockets are primed to make a trade. I do not know if that trade will happen this season or a year from now. They have a lot of young guys… let’s just see.”

Since Durant, who averaged 26.0 points over 78 regular-season games, was sidelined for the majority of Houston's first-round playoff series, there isn’t a clear picture of the team's playoff ceiling at full strength. The 16-time All-Star has demonstrated offensive prowess and strong consistency otherwise, which should deter trade rumors for the foreseeable future.

The Rockets’ projected starting lineup has relatively strong upside at each position, especially with three potential All-Star contenders, meaning the team is more likely to make changes to its second unit. If this is the case, Reed Sheppard is a top trade asset that may soon be moved.

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Crowded Backcourt

Sheppard was selected by the Rockets with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. His rookie year involved limited minutes with the Rockets and a short stint with the G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

In the wake of Fred VanVleet’s season-ending injury last year, Sheppard received a significant promotion in Houston’s rotation. He averaged 13.5 points on 43% field-goal shooting over 82 games, finishing 10th in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Although Sheppard has shown promise in deep-range shooting and off-ball movement, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka may have difficulty finding meaningful minutes for the third-year player. Houston’s backcourt features the returning VanVleet, potential All-Star Thompson, defensive specialist Marcus Smart, and rookie Bruce Thornton.

Under the assumption that Houston will meet the expectations of another 50-plus-win season and be Western Conference title contenders, Sheppard’s potential departure could bring in a high-value return while giving the 22-year-old a better playing opportunity to develop.

If Durant’s second year with the Rockets is off to a disastrous start, the two-time NBA champion could be traded by February instead. With Houston’s lineup better assembled than in 2025, there is a stronger possibility that Sheppard could be capitalized on for a favorable exchange.