Who Will Be the Rockets’ Best Player in 2027?

The Houston Rockets have one of the most promising cores in the NBA. Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson all have the potential to earn an All-Star selection next season. The question is who will hold the torch as the Rockets’ top player in 2027.

Last season, Durant lived up to the expectations of a franchise star. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, being named to the All-NBA Second Team. He also scored the fourth-most total points across the league.

Meanwhile, Sengun is coming off a second consecutive All-Star selection, while Thompson is coming off a top-10 finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Both players continue to show strong year-to-year development before reaching 25 years of age.

The 38-year-old Durant has shown no signs of slowing down on the court, though he could experience some load management from Rockets head coach Ime Udoka. Sengun and Thompson continue to raise their ceilings, though a superstar-level breakthrough has yet to come.

What Others from On SI Have to Say

Austin Dobbins

“The Rockets best player will be Alperen Sengun. Sengun showed us what he is capable of with a triple double in the pre season!!! And he had a great year last year. Sengun is an essential player in the Rockets success this season and should he take another leap from beyond the arc there is no telling how dominant he can be. When you play with Kevin Durant it’s hard to say you will be better than him, but Sengun has that kind of potential and proven track record.”

Major Passons

“The Rockets are littered with talent accords their roster and they have several younger players with room to grow. For me the question comes down to the froth of Amen Thompson. He is the one that can take the best player title from Kevin Durant. Sengun is probably 3rd on the list for me. Rockets best player will still be Kevin Durant followed by Thompson then Sengun.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"It speaks to the Rockets' top-level talent that there are three options -- and it will mean different things depending on who emerges. The best case is that Amen Thompson improves his shooting to such a degree that he can be counted on as a late-game clutch complement to Durant. Second-best? That Alperen Sengun starts to convert his strong statistics into more apparent winning impact. The reality? It's probably still Durant. We take for granted at times what he's still able to provide."