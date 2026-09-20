Why Tracy McGrady Bought a Piece of the Buffalo Bills

Almost two years ago, former Houston Rockets legend Tracy McGrady, his cousin Vince Carter, and eight others purchased a minority stake in the Buffalo Bills. According to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, this is the first time in the team's history that the franchise offered minority ownership opportunities.

“I’m the kind of person that I believe two heads are better than one,” Terry Pegula said. “We can bring in Arctos with their experience worldwide and multiple sports, I think is a good thing. And I’m willing to listen on the business side to any input they may have. Our other limited, the individuals, most of them are Bills fans from their youth. They were Bills fans before I was a Bills fan. So, I’m excited to deal with them.

One of the things that I wanted to accomplish also was to bring in some women. We’ve got two female investors who are very successful business people. I’ve got three daughters that are involved in the team, hopefully more so in the future. And I think that’s a good thing for them to learn some business acumen from and have some female input. Because when Kim went down, that was a loss of influence on my daughters. As far as the business side goes, she’s unable to be involved.”

Before the NFL approved in early 2024, that they would allow investment into franchises by private equity funds, landing NFL ownership was one of the most exclusive processes in professional sports. Other teams that offered the same opportunity were the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles. In the past celebrities such as Venus Willliams, Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony all have minority takes in the Dolphins.



“I am so excited to be part of such a renowned organization,” said Serena. “Having spent so much of my childhood in the area, being involved with a staple of Miami culture is a huge honor. We look forward to many championships and much success together with the Miami Dolphins.”

Agrees Venus, “I am honored to be a partner in the Miami Dolphins franchise and thankful to owner Stephen Ross for allowing Serena and I to be part of Miami Dolphins history.”



Bills Josh Allen runs towards the sidelines and extra yards during the second half at the Bills home opener game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During a recent sit-down with Bloomberg Originals, The Deal with Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly, Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady shared how the Buffalo Bills opportunity came about in the first place.

"I wanted to, always, whether it was baseball, basketball or football, I wanted to be an owner of some sort," McGrady stated.

"That opportunity presented itself because I wanted to have some ownership in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because it's a hometown team. Got to the table, got a call about the Atlanta Falcons, they were too far along. I think that was like Dominique Daws and Will Packer, I think, was in that deal," he shared.

"And then the Buffalo Bills came up, and you probably ask why Buffalo? Well, I played three years in Toronto. The Toronto border is right there. And when I was playing in '97 to 2000, Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas, all those boys used to show up to our games in Toronto," McGrady added.