Winners and Losers from Rockets Win Over Warriors as Curry Leaves Early

While it's always instructive to face a streaking team at something close to full strength, sometimes getting the desired result is sufficient.

So the Houston Rockets won't be sweating the fact that their ninth win of the season, and second straight, came against a Warriors team that didn't have its offensive engine after Wednesday's sixth minute. Stephen Curry, who has been playing at a level to rival his most spectacular seasons, injured his hip in the first quarter and didn't return, which certainly made the task easier for Houston.

But it should be noted that the Rockets were already off to a rolling start, leading 19-10 when Curry left, as Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun had already scored seven points each. And the Warriors did still keep fighting, getting within single-digits in the fourth quarter and forcing the Rockets to execute efficiently to close it out.

Here are some winners and losers from the Rockets side:

Winner: Alperen Sengun

Nov 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The march toward the All-Star Game continues for the Rockets center, who again filled up the stat sheet. Sengun helped power the Rockets' strong start (35-20 first quarter) and wasn't far from a triple-double, with 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

It has become normal for him to do all this while making half of more of his shots (he was 8 of 14 Wednesday). Nothing forced. Part of the flow.

Winner: Fred VanVleet

Nov 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds his side while dribbling the ball as Houston Rockets guard Fred Vanvleet (5) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, look at the photo above. That's when he sort of won, because Curry hurting his side made the evening a lot easier.

But it wasn't just that. VanVleet's efficiency continues to improve, as he is further removed from his injury and is getting in rhythm. He made 6 of his 9 shots, including 4 of 7 from three-point range, which lifted his shooting percentage in November to 49%, That's a marked improvement from October, and if he shoots this well, the Rockets will be extremely dangerous. It makes everyone on the floor a threat, in some way.

VanVleet was a +25, best on the team.

Loser: Marcus Smart

Nov 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Marcus Smart (36) walks off the court after getting into an altercation on the court during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockets targeted Marcus Smart in free agency in part because he plays with an edge, an edge that was missing on their side as Houston went out meekly against Smart and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round last spring.

But there's also a line, and Smart crossed it when -- trailing the play as teammate Amen Thompson scored and was fouled in transition -- he threw a punch at Warriors reserve Charles Bassey. This apparently stemmed from their arms being locked when the Rockets were on defense, with Smart frustrated that Bassey didn't unlock.

Smart was immediately ejected after the punch, and went back to the locker room, which left the Rockets a bit shorthanded in the backcourt rotation. Houston was up 84-76 at the time.

Bassey's head snapped back, though it was unclear whether Smart made contact.

Now we will see if the NBA adds punishment. The good news is that all the other Rockets stayed on the bench -- so if Smart is sanctioned, it will only be him. The Rockets face the one-win Utah Jazz on Friday, so his presence may not matter that much.